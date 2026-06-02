The World Cup in Mexico, Canada, and the US has kicked off. Stay up to date with the World Cup ticker and don’t miss a single update.
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US star Pulisic: “We want to be a force in this tournament”
Ahead of the opening match against Paraguay, the US is showing its usual confidence. Milan forward Christian Pulisic and coach Mauricio Pochettino are rattling their sabers with their words.
“We want to be a force in this tournament,” says star player Pulisic, who is under contract with AC Milan, ahead of the match in Los Angeles. But can the Americans back up their words with action?
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Neymar to miss Brazil’s World Cup opener – longer layoff looms
Neymar is losing the race against time and will miss Brazil’s World Cup opener against Morocco due to injury. It remains unclear whether the striker will play at all in the group stage.
"He’s working hard to get fit as quickly as possible. We hope he can return to full training next week," explained coach Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the World Cup opener against the North Africans (Sunday, 12:00 a.m.). The Seleção’s other opponents are Haiti on June 20 and Scotland on June 26.
Neymar continues to struggle with the aftermath of a calf injury. Most recently, the federation reported that the 34-year-old is making progress. He will “continue the planned process of recovery and physical conditioning.” Neymar was also absent from training the day before the match against Morocco. The FC Santos striker had already missed the two friendly matches against Panama and Egypt.
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Bosnia and Canada fans get into the spirit in Toronto
Ahead of the opening match in the Swiss group between host Canada and Bosnia (kickoff at 9:00 p.m.), fans from both nations are taking over the streets of Toronto.
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Canada denies entry to controversial Ghana star
Another World Cup day, another entry drama. And this time, Canada is denying a player entry into the country. As FIFA confirmed on Friday, Ghanaian player Thomas Partey is not permitted to enter the country for the first group match against Panama in Toronto on June 18.
“FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey cannot travel from Ghana’s team headquarters in Boston, USA, to Canada to play the first match against Panama on Wednesday, June 18, as his visa application was denied by the Canadian government,” the world governing body wrote, following a report by “TheAthletic.”
The controversial former Arsenal and current Villarreal player was charged in July 2025 by the London Metropolitan Police with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. In September of that year, he pleaded not guilty. In February of this year, two additional rape charges were filed against him, to which he also pleaded not guilty in April.
A verdict is not expected before mid-2027. The allegations made by several women date back to the years 2020 through 2022, when he played for Arsenal London.
Due to the proceedings, Partey is not allowed to enter Canadian territory. However, it is expected that the midfielder will be allowed to play in Ghana’s second group stage match against England in Boston and also in the final group stage match against Croatia in Philadelphia. The U.S. has already granted the 32-year-old entry.
“FIFA is not involved in the immigration procedures of host countries, including decisions regarding visas. As with previous FIFA events, the host country’s government ultimately decides who receives a visa and is permitted to enter the country,” the world governing body added.
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Haaland goes wild in the hockey temple
Norway’s national team, featuring star striker Erling Haaland, treated itself to an extraordinary outing ahead of the World Cup opener. The star striker, who plays for Manchester City, attended the fifth game of the NHL playoffs between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights with his Norwegian teammates.
The Hurricanes’ hockey arena is located in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is just over an hour’s drive from the Norwegians’ World Cup headquarters in Greensboro. A video on social media shows Haaland frenetically cheering a goal by the Hurricanes. “It looks like Erling Haaland is a big hockey fan,” the NHL wrote alongside the video on Instagram.
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Mexican Fans “Adopt” a South Korean
It’s a wonderful scene: Mexican fans spot a South Korean in their fan section. And they give him a warm welcome. This Friday, Mexico will face South Korea—and he might not receive quite such a warm welcome then.
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Schlotterbeck’s laughing fit
Allow me to introduce: “Tschonnässn!” Nico Schlotterbeck and Jonathan Tah form the German defensive duo at the World Cup. Just how well the two defenders already get along was evident during a joint press conference. A reporter pronounced Tah’s first name in English—too much for Schlotterbeck. Tah can’t hold back his laughter either and joins in. “I like ‘Tschonnässn,’” he says, not very convincingly. “Yeah, me too,” adds Schlotterbeck, still grinning broadly.
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Klopp’s Criticism After the Opening Match
Jürgen Klopp had some strong words after the opening match between Mexico and South Africa (2-0). When asked about the red card against Mexico in stoppage time, Klopp tells MagentaTV: “That situation pretty much sums up the whole game. It was just bad tactics! Neither team played well.”
At the time of Mexico captain Cesar Montes’s professional foul, his team had a two-man advantage over South Africa following two red cards. “11 against 9, and then you get caught on a counterattack. Why? Because the back line was too deep. That was a general problem throughout the whole game. South Africa didn’t take advantage of it at all,” Klopp criticized.
Christoph Kramer, ZDF expert and 2014 World Cup champion, was also disappointed with the match: “I thought they’d really go at it, but that wasn’t really the case. It’s great that they’re playing, but it was more like a charity match.”
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Paraguay player Diego Gómez cries with pride
At Paraguay’s press conference ahead of the opening match against the U.S., midfielder Diego Gómez is overcome with emotion.
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A moment of silence from the TV experts?
South Africa loses the opening match against Mexico 0-2. The TV pundits are at a loss for words. Seriously, not a single one. They remain silent, as if they were guests at a funeral.
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Shakira proves that hips don’t lie
Co-host Mexico gets off to a perfect start in the World Cup with a 2-0 (1-0) win over South Africa. Pop star Shakira was among those performing at the opening ceremony before kickoff. The Mexican newspaper “El Universal” particularly liked the latter: “The Mexican national team kicked off the 2026 World Cup with a modest victory over South Africa. (...) The show was stolen by the legendary Shakira, who, with her performance of “Dai Dai,” the official World Cup song, alongside a dance troupe, proved once again that her hips don’t lie.”
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Switzerland’s opponent Canada without Davies for World Cup opener
Bayern Munich pro Alphonso Davies will not be available for co-host Canada at the World Cup opener. The defender for the German record champions from Munich will have to watch the first group stage match against Bosnia-Herzegovina (Friday, 9:00 p.m.) in Toronto from the stands due to a thigh injury that has not yet fully healed. “He’s not available,” announced Canada’s coach Jesse Marsch.
Davies suffered a torn muscle in May during the Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain. Although the 25-year-old has already resumed light training sessions, he is not yet ready to play in the World Cup. “He’s recovering incredibly well. We’re preparing to increase the workload,” said Marsch.
An MRI scan on Wednesday yielded positive results, raising hopes that Davies could make a later World Cup debut. “We really hope to make progress in the coming days and next week so he can contribute soon,” Marsch added. Canada will play its second group stage match on June 19 against Qatar and will face Switzerland on June 24 to close out the group stage.
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Brazil Mourns 1970 World Champion
Two days before the World Cup opener against Morocco, sad news has struck Brazilian soccer. Former defender Brito, a 1970 World Cup champion, died on Thursday at the age of 86. This was announced by the federation and his family.
“Brito has left us as one of the greatest defenders in the history of Brazilian soccer,” said Samir Xaud, president of the Brazilian federation. “May his fighting spirit serve as an inspiration to our players participating in the World Cup.”
The Seleção kicks off this year’s World Cup on Sunday in East Rutherford, near New York, with a challenging opening match against African champions Morocco. The record-holding world champions last won the trophy 24 years ago.
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Japan without Captain Endo
Japan will have to do without its captain, Wataru Endo, at the World Cup. The 33-year-old midfielder from Liverpool FC will not recover in time for the World Cup due to an injury.
Endo sustained the injury in a friendly against Iceland two weeks ago. Shuto Machino, a forward for Borussia Mönchengladbach, has been called up to replace him.
Ko Itakura will now lead the Japanese team onto the field as the new captain. Japan kicks off the World Cup on Sunday in Dallas against the Netherlands. Other group stage opponents in Group F are Sweden and Tunisia.
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1994 World Cup: Swiss fans reminisce
Switzerland was already in the mix at the last World Cup in the U.S. Thirty-two years later, Swiss national team fans are reminiscing.
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Controversy over Haiti’s World Cup jersey
FIFA has banned Haiti’s original World Cup jersey because it features a historical battle scene from the War of Independence in 1803. Since political and religious messages are not permitted on the field, the design must be modified at short notice.
Jersey manufacturer Saeta emphasized that the design was intended as a tribute to the fighting spirit and resilience of the Haitian people. The company stated that it respects the consultation process with FIFA and will make the requested changes. The company did not provide any details.
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The Swiss national team’s home jersey is also generating little enthusiasm
After the German soccer magazine “11 Freunde” had already named the Swiss national team’s away jersey the ugliest World Cup shirt, international enthusiasm for the home jersey is also limited. In a ranking by the U.S. sports magazine “The Athletic,” which is part of The New York Times, the red Swiss national team jersey landed in 37th place out of 48.
“There probably aren’t many jerseys at this World Cup whose design is inspired by something that basically boils down to bureaucracy and paperwork. But let’s be honest: if any country were to do something like this, it would be Switzerland. Puma even proudly promotes this jersey by saying it’s inspired by ‘futuristic Swiss passports.’ Cool! What’s next—insurance policies? Parking permits? Building permit forms?” the magazine writes.
And further: “Even if you ignore all this marketing jargon, one thing remains in the end: a rather forgettable jersey. And that’s actually a shame.”
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Honduran Referee to Officiate Switzerland’s World Cup Opener
Said Martinez will referee Switzerland’s World Cup opener against Qatar on Saturday evening (9:00 p.m.). The 34-year-old from Honduras will be serving as the main referee at a World Cup for the first time.
At the World Cup finals in Qatar four years ago, Martinez served as the fourth official or assistant referee in nine matches. Now he is the first Honduran to officiate a World Cup match.
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Messi faces the son of a former teammate
In their final World Cup warm-up match, Argentina defeated Iceland 3-0. Lionel Messi also joins the list of scorers thanks to a penalty kick—and has a special encounter after the match. That’s because playing for Iceland was Malmö player Daniel Tristan Gudjohnsen, the son of Eidur, the Icelandic legend who played alongside Messi for Barcelona.
“He asked me, ‘Do you remember me?’ I was surprised. He told me he was Gudjohnsen’s son. I really can’t remember. He was still little,” Messi explained afterward.
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With a long delay: England’s victorious World Cup dress rehearsal
England won its World Cup dress rehearsal against Costa Rica 3-0 following a severe storm in Orlando, Florida. In the match, which kicked off with a significant delay, coach Thomas Tuchel’s team was the far superior side.
Declan Rice (9th), Anthony Gordon on a penalty kick (68th), and Ollie Watkins (87th) scored for England against their Central American opponents, who did not qualify for the World Cup.
For England, the World Cup tournament begins this coming Wednesday with a match against Croatia. The Three Lions’ other group stage opponents in Group L are Ghana and Panama.
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Portugal beats Nigeria
Portugal also wrapped up its World Cup preparations with a win. The 2016 European champions defeated Nigeria 2-1 in Leiria. Pedro Neto (23') scored for Portugal, and after Nigeria’s Akor Adams equalized (37'), Francisco Conceicao (75') sealed the win.
Cristiano Ronaldo, the only field player in the Portuguese starting lineup to remain on the field after halftime, missed several chances to score his 144th international goal. The 41-year-old superstar will compete in his sixth World Cup finals, setting a record (along with Lionel Messi and Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa).
Portugal will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo in their World Cup opener next Wednesday. Uzbekistan and Colombia are the other group stage opponents in Group K.
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Trump Does Not Plan to Attend U.S. World Cup Opener
According to consistent media reports, U.S. President Donald Trump does not plan to attend the U.S. World Cup opener against Paraguay this Friday in person. This was first reported by, among others, the news portal Politico and the New York Times sports magazine “The Athletic,” citing people familiar with the matter. The White House and the State Department did not initially respond to a request for comment.
Earlier, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department had announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would travel to the game south of Los Angeles. He was to lead a delegation that also included Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. On the sidelines of the World Cup match, Rubio plans to discuss topics such as “regional security, trade, investment, and new technologies” with Paraguayan President Santiago Peña.
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"The tension is mounting in the national team"
How are the Swiss national team’s preparations going for their first World Cup match against Qatar on Saturday? blue Sport reporter Jan Arnet offers an assessment from San Diego.
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Soccer magazine names Swiss away jersey the ugliest World Cup jersey
The German soccer magazine “11 Freunde” has taken a close look at the World Cup jerseys and created a jersey ranking. And the Swiss national team’s away jersey doesn’t fare well. On the contrary: It even lands in last place out of 94—and the review is scathing:
"Highlighter excrement on a recycling bag. This thing is a historical outrage and certainly the most hideous jersey in the entire history of the World Cup. Either the Swiss have decided to subtly sabotage the Donald Trump spectacle with this textile disaster, or the aesthetic sensibilities of an entire nation have gotten stuck in the Gotthard Tunnel,” writes the magazine.
The Swiss home jersey fares only slightly better, managing to land in 69th place. “‘Inspired by the country’s futuristic passport,’ the kit is said to be, according to the supplier. We’d always thought Granit Xhaka was responsible for Switzerland’s most futuristic passports. Then the jersey surely wouldn’t have turned out so boring.”
The magazine rates Japan’s away jersey as the most beautiful. In the gallery at the beginning of the article, you’ll find the jerseys of all World Cup participants.
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Iranian Sports Minister Threatens to Abandon World Cup Matches
Shortly before the World Cup kicks off, Iran has threatened to walk off the field if protests by the Persian diaspora against the Islamic leadership occur during the team’s matches in the stadiums. “We have already informed FIFA that team officials would walk off the field as soon as we hear political slogans in the stadiums,” warned Sports Minister Ahmed Donjamali.
The Iranian Football Federation has also repeatedly called on the world governing body to ensure that Iranian spectators are allowed to bring only the official flag of the Islamic Republic into the stadium—and not the old Persian flag. In that case as well, the team would leave the field, the minister said, according to the sports portal Varzesh3.
For weeks, Iran has insisted that only the official national flag be allowed in the stadiums, and not the old flag with the lion and sun emblem, which is particularly favored by monarchist opposition groups. This flag is also used at protest rallies abroad and is considered a symbol of rejection of the Islamic system in Iran. Observers doubt that such a ban would be enforceable.
In addition, two of Iran’s three group stage matches will take place in Los Angeles. That is where the majority of the nearly two-million-strong Persian diaspora in the U.S. lives. The city is therefore also called “Tehrangeles” or “Irangeles.” For many of them, the World Cup offers the ideal platform to make their protest against the Iranian leadership visible worldwide.
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World champion Argentina warms up with Messi record
Just in time for the World Cup kickoff, defending champion Argentina wins its friendly against Iceland 3-0. Lionel Messi also scores.
In the decisive victory, Messi celebrated his return with a goal from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 in the 72nd minute. He had come on as a substitute two minutes earlier, having sat out the previous win against Honduras due to a thigh strain. The other goals in the match in Auburn, Alabama, were scored by Valentin Barco and Thiago Almada.
For Messi, it was his 117th goal in his 199th international match for Argentina. According to the federation, the soon-to-be 39-year-old became the Albiceleste’s oldest goalscorer.
For Argentina, the World Cup begins on June 17 against Algeria. Their other group opponents are Austria and Jordan. For Messi, who led Argentina to the title in Qatar in 2022, this will be his sixth World Cup appearance.
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Work from home and no school for the World Cup opening in Mexico City
Due to the World Cup opening, classes will be canceled on Thursday at all schools and universities in Mexico City. Additionally, federal employees are to work from home on the day of the World Cup opening if possible, according to a decree signed by Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum. Exceptions include doctors, police officers, emergency responders, and critical infrastructure workers.
The government also urged private companies to allow their employees to work from home on Thursday. The aim is to reduce traffic volume on the day of the World Cup opening to avoid traffic jams and overcrowding on public transit.
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Croatian legend Modric: “My first World Cup was 20 years ago”
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Bushfire came closer than expected: “The national team had already packed their bags”
A wild week in San Diego: During the first few days in the U.S., there have already been numerous side stories surrounding Xhaka and Co. The latest incident: A bush fire near the national team’s hotel.
On Monday, a bush fire broke out in Sorrento Valley—about a ten-minute drive from the Swiss national team’s training ground—that apparently came closer to the team than previously known. At one point, there was reportedly a 50 percent chance that the national team would have to leave the hotel. Their bags had already been packed. More information on this in the video.
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From the Ghetto to the World Cup Final: Ugandan Children’s Group Goes Viral and Now Dances with Shakira
The dance group Ghetto Kids was founded in 2007 as a social project for children from the slums of Kampala. Now they’re performing in the halftime show at the World Cup final in the U.S.—an incredible journey.
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Iran heads to the World Cup without a warm-up match
Iran’s national team will head to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. without the planned dress rehearsal.
The friendly match against Grenada in Tijuana, apparently scheduled for Thursday, has been canceled. According to the Iranian news agency ISNA, the island nation’s team cited insufficient preparation as the reason for the withdrawal.
This is already the second friendly match for Iran that has been canceled. In earlier plans, the team was scheduled to face Puerto Rico in the U.S. That match was canceled after the training camp was moved from the U.S. to Mexico.
In the Group G preliminary round, the Iranian national team will face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles, as well as Egypt in Seattle.
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Somali FIFA referee barred from entering the U.S.
Somali referee Omar Artan will not be able to officiate any matches at the World Cup. The referee, who was selected by FIFA for the tournament, was denied entry to the U.S., FIFA confirmed in a report by the AFP news agency.
Artan was denied entry at Miami International Airport, a spokesperson for the Somali Ministry of Sports told AFP. This occurred despite the fact that he held a valid visa. The 34-year-old has begun his journey home via Istanbul, the Somali Ministry added.
Somalia is one of the countries on the entry ban list issued by President Donald Trump’s administration. Artan would have been the first referee from Somalia to officiate at a World Cup.
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ETH researcher analyzes World Cup opponents for the Swiss national team
The Swiss national team is relying on science at the World Cup: An ETH researcher is using data analysis to scrutinize opponents’ tactics and uncover hidden patterns in their play. “Soccer often seems unpredictable and spontaneous,” ETH researcher Ulrik Brandes was quoted as saying in a press release from ETH Zurich on Tuesday. “But if you look at enough data, you can also recognize stable patterns.”
According to ETH, Brandes’ analyses make these patterns visible. The Swiss national team used his methods while preparing for the World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., according to the university. The researcher worked with tracking data from international tournaments. This data records the positions of all players and the ball down to the second. This creates a dynamic picture of the tactical formation.
The analyses could, for example, reveal whether a fullback is playing particularly offensively or whether a forward is dropping deep. Brandes emphasized, however, that he only processes the data and does not make tactical recommendations. The conclusions are drawn exclusively by the coaching staff.
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The Swiss national team relaxes at a team event
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Neymar’s race against time
Brazil’s veteran star Neymar appears to be making progress on his way to a comeback. However, it remains unclear exactly when the forward will be able to play again for the five-time world champions. A start in Brazil’s first group stage match on Sunday (12:00 a.m./CEST) against Morocco is considered unlikely.
An MRI scan showed that the injured Neymar is making “good progress,” which is “within the expected range,” the federation announced. He will “continue the planned process of recovery and physical rehabilitation.” The 34-year-old is suffering from a calf muscle injury. The FC Santos striker has already missed Brazil’s final warm-up matches against Panama (6-2) and Egypt (2-1).
Neymar’s selection for the World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico came as a surprise, but it also sparked excitement in Brazil. The Seleção’s all-time leading scorer played his last international match more than two and a half years ago. The veteran is far from the top form he once displayed at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
When the squad was announced in mid-May, however, national team coach Carlo Ancelotti highlighted the injury-plagued superstar as an important asset for the team—not least because of his vast experience and the respect he commands within the squad.
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Association: Iranian fans will not receive World Cup tickets
According to the national federation, Iranian soccer fans will not receive the expected ticket allocation for their team’s World Cup matches in the U.S. at short notice. The Iranian Football Federation (FFI) announced that ticket sales for the group stage matches against New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt have become impossible for the federation. The FFI accuses World Cup co-host the U.S. of attempting to prevent Iranian fans from attending the matches in this manner.
Iran has been in a military conflict with the U.S. since late February. As a result, Iranian fans would have had little chance of entering the country for the World Cup anyway, according to observers in Tehran. Currently, U.S. diplomatic missions abroad are not issuing visas to Iranian citizens. Furthermore, travel to the U.S. is virtually unaffordable for most Iranian fans.
According to the FFI, many supporters had nevertheless already planned their trip to the World Cup and now have to cancel it. The federation is still hoping for mediation by FIFA so that it can access the ticket allocation of eight percent of the seats in the stadiums. This number of tickets is available to each World Cup participant for its fans per match.
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All Clear After Fire Alarm: Bush Fire Near the Swiss National Team
A wildfire broke out on Monday near the Swiss national team’s training camp in California, quickly spreading to cover about 18 hectares. The California Fire Department battled the flames under difficult conditions. Threatened high-voltage power lines, steep terrain, and the size of the fire complicated the firefighting efforts. Helicopters dropped water from the air, and authorities ordered evacuations for residents.
The national team’s hotel, the Fairmont Grand in Del Mar, is located in the area that the police department has temporarily designated as a warning zone. Late Monday evening, the fire department issued an initial all-clear, stating that the fire was under control in most areas. The police reduced the size of the warning zone for residential areas.
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Oranje Worries About Goalkeeper Verbruggen
Just before their opening match against Japan, the Netherlands must already cope with the World Cup absence of the injured Jurrien Timber. Now there are also concerns about the number one. Starting goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen injured his hip during the Oranje team’s last friendly match against Uzbekistan (2-1) and had to be substituted. Mark Flekken of Bayer Leverkusen took his place between the posts.
The severity of Verbruggen’s injury is still unclear. Shortly before the friendly in New York, the Dutch had already announced that Jurrien Timber would miss the World Cup. The professional player for English champions FC Arsenal is not yet fully fit following a groin injury. Former Leipzig player Lutsharel Geertruida was called up as his replacement.
Coach Ronald Koeman’s team will kick off the World Cup on Sunday in Dallas against Japan. The Dutch team will be based in Kansas City.
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Somali referee unable to enter the U.S.
Somali referee Omar Artan will not be able to officiate any matches at the World Cup. The referee, who was selected by FIFA for the tournament, was denied entry into the U.S., FIFA confirmed in response to a report by the AFP news agency.
Artan was denied entry at Miami International Airport, a spokesperson for the Somali Ministry of Sports told AFP. This occurred despite the fact that he held a valid visa. The 34-year-old has begun his journey home via Istanbul, the Somali Ministry added.
Somalia is one of the countries on the entry ban list issued by President Donald Trump’s administration. Artan would have been the first referee from Somalia to officiate at a World Cup.
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Olise with a hat trick: Wins for France and the Netherlands
France and the Netherlands won their final warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup. France defeated Northern Ireland 3-1 in Lille two days before departing for the U.S., thanks to a hat trick by Olise.
The Dutch prevailed 2-1 in New York against World Cup newcomer Uzbekistan in a clash between two World Cup participants. Cody Gakpo scored both goals on penalty kicks, the second in the 97th minute, when coach Ronald Koeman’s team was down to ten men. Guus Til was shown a red card in the closing stages for a handball as the last defender.
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Netherlands to be without Jurrien Timber
The Netherlands will have to do without defender Jurrien Timber at the World Cup.
The 24-year-old from English champions and Champions League finalists Arsenal has not fully recovered from a groin injury, according to a statement from the Dutch Football Association. Lutsharel Geertruida, Granit Xhaka’s teammate at Sunderland, was called up as a replacement for Jurrien Timber.
The Netherlands will kick off the World Cup on June 14 with a match against Japan. Their other group opponents are Tunisia and Sweden.
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Divock Origi Retires
Divock Origi, who has earned 32 caps for Belgium, is retiring. “I have achieved my goals as a player,” the 31-year-old forward announced on Instagram.
During his career, Origi played for Lille, Liverpool, Wolfsburg, Milan, and Nottingham. He made his last appearance over two years ago. He celebrated his greatest successes with Liverpool FC, winning the Champions League in 2019 and the league title the following season.
On the way to the Champions League triumph, Origi scored two goals in the semifinal second leg against Barcelona (4-0 after a 0-3 loss in the first leg). In the final against Tottenham, he scored the goal that sealed the 2-0 victory.
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Curaçao travels to the World Cup in an old bus
Curaçao is one of the newcomers to this World Cup. The team is bringing its Caribbean flair with it to the U.S. They’re traveling across the country in an old bus.
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Orange alert again and again: World Cup kickoff with thunderstorms?
The kickoff of this massive World Cup could turn into a real test of endurance for soccer fans as well. Aside from potential strikes and demonstrations, the weather in Mexico City has been a cause for concern for days. Time and again, the Secretariat for Integrated Risk Management and Disaster Protection has even declared an orange alert for certain neighborhoods.
The torrential downpours have recently led to flooded streets time and again. Public transportation has also been disrupted; some metro lines were not running, and station entrances had to be closed. The responsible Secretariat has repeatedly called for precautionary measures. An orange alert has already been triggered more than once. Among other things, this means securing outdoor objects and avoiding flooded streets.
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are also expected on Thursday. It is the day of the opening match between co-host Mexico and former World Cup host South Africa—the kickoff to the XXL World Cup featuring 104 games. A hurricane is also threatening to form off the Mexican Pacific coast.
The stadium will open on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. local time (5:00 p.m. CEST). The approximately one-hour opening ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m., featuring, among others, Shakira, who is once again performing the World Cup song. The World Cup finals kick off at 1:00 p.m. with the opening match.
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Draw for Haaland and Norway
Despite numerous stars like Erling Haaland and Martin Ödegaard, Norway could not manage more than a draw in their World Cup warm-up match. Ödegaard secured a draw for his team in the World Cup warm-up match.
In the final warm-up match against Morocco, the Arsenal midfielder secured a 1-1 (0-1) draw for the Scandinavians with his goal in the 75th minute. Brahim Diaz (8th) of Real Madrid had previously put the 2022 World Cup semifinalists in the lead.
Both teams took the field in Harrison, New Jersey, with what were considered their best lineups. However, Norway’s superstar Erling Haaland remained largely inconspicuous until he was substituted in the 72nd minute.
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All 104 World Cup matches live on SRF
Just four years ago in Qatar, 32 nations participated in the World Cup. Now in North America, for the first time in the tournament’s history, 48 teams will compete to determine the new world champion. Accordingly, the number of matches to be played has also increased. While there were 64 matches in Qatar, the XXL World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico will feature 104 matches.
As Swiss Radio and Television (SRF) reports, it will broadcast all matches live with commentary via a stream on its website and in the SRF Sport app. Nearly all matches will be broadcast on TV. In addition, all Swiss matches as well as the final will be available to listen to live in full with commentary on Radio SRF 3.
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Leão lands a punch on an opponent – now faces a suspension
In Portugal’s second-to-last World Cup warm-up match against Chile, which the Portuguese won 2-1, wild scenes erupted before halftime. After a rough tackle, the players went at each other, leading to a scuffle.
Pushing and shoving ensued, and one player lost his cool: Rafael Leão. The 26-year-old clashed with Ivan Roman and then punched him in the face. The Chilean went down immediately, but both were sent off the field.
While the Chilean may not care about the aftermath—Chile isn’t in the World Cup—this punch could come back to haunt the Portuguese player. One thing is certain: he will miss Wednesday’s final friendly against Nigeria. Does he also face a suspension for the first World Cup match?
The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will decide whether the suspension will be extended to official matches. This is standard procedure for assaults of this nature. If that were to happen, Leão would miss Portugal’s opening match on June 17 against the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
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Algeria Extends Contract with Petkovic
Vladimir Petkovic will remain head coach of World Cup participant Algeria until at least July 2028. This was announced by the Algerian Football Federation (FAF). The 62-year-old Swiss took over from Djamel Belmadi as head coach of the Fennecs in February 2024. He led the team back to the World Cup for the first time in twelve years, which begins Thursday in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
In Group J, Algeria will face defending champion Argentina, Jordan, and Austria. At the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, Petkovic’s team was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Nigeria.
Before taking the helm of the North African side, the 62-year-old had coached Girondins Bordeaux, the Swiss national team, YB, and Lazio Rome, among others.
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Brazil Without Starting Defender Wesley at the World Cup
Record World Cup champion Brazil will have to do without AS Roma defender Wesley at the World Cup.
The 22-year-old had to be substituted in the 17th minute of Saturday night’s final World Cup warm-up match against Egypt (2-1). An MRI scan revealed a muscle injury in his left thigh.
Brazil’s national team coach Carlo Ancelotti called up midfielder Ederson to replace the undisputed starter for his “Seleção.” The 26-year-old is on the verge of a transfer from Atalanta Bergamo to Manchester United.
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Argentina wins even without Messi
Argentina, Brazil, and England win their World Cup warm-up matches. Switzerland’s first group opponent, Qatar, only manages a 0-0 draw.
Without captain Lionel Messi, who was rested, defending champion Argentina defeated Honduras—which did not qualify for the World Cup—2-0 in College Station, Texas. Lautaro Martínez put the “Albiceleste” ahead in the 37th minute with a penalty kick. In the 54th minute, Giuliano Simeone made it 2-0.
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Brazil and England struggle – Qatar draws
Brazil defeated Egypt 2-1 in Cleveland. Endrick scored the winning goal shortly after halftime.
Thanks to striker Harry Kane, England also secured a lackluster victory in the first of two World Cup warm-up matches. Coach Thomas Tuchel’s team beat New Zealand 1-0 in Tampa. Bayern striker Kane scored the Three Lions’ only goal with a header just before halftime. At halftime, Tuchel then substituted his entire team.
Switzerland’s first group opponent (this coming Saturday), Qatar, could only manage a scoreless draw in Los Angeles against El Salvador, which did not qualify for the World Cup.
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Germany Secures 600th International Win in Final World Cup Warm-up
Germany wins its final warm-up match ahead of the World Cup. The four-time world champions defeated co-hosts the USA 2-1 in Chicago.
After a 1-1 tie at halftime, Leroy Sané scored the winning goal in the 57th minute for the Germans, who, as in their penultimate World Cup warm-up match—a 4-0 win over Finland—played with Oliver Baumann in goal. Returnee Manuel Neuer, whom national team coach Julian Nagelsmann has designated as the starting goalkeeper, is set to make a cold start in a week’s time in the first group stage match against Curaçao following his calf injury.
For Germany, it was their 600th victory in an international match, their ninth in a row.
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Bosnia-Herzegovina draws 1-1 in final World Cup warm-up
Bosnia-Herzegovina, Switzerland’s second group-stage opponent at the World Cup, also did not fare ideally in its final warm-up match. The game against Panama ended in a 1-1 draw.
Former FCZ defender Nikola Katic put the Bosnians ahead in the 23rd minute. Jiovany Ramos of Panama, soon to be making their second World Cup appearance, equalized the match shortly before halftime. In the second half, during which Bosnia-Herzegovina brought on Armin Gigovic of the Young Boys just over an hour into the game, there were no further goals.
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No U.S. Visas for Several Officials in Iranian World Cup Delegation
Unlike all the national team players, several officials from the Iranian Football Federation will not receive visas to enter the U.S. for the upcoming World Cup. According to media reports, this includes Federation President Mehdi Taj. According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, the team manager, representatives of the Foreign Ministry and the security department, as well as the team’s press officer, were also denied entry into the U.S.
In a statement, the Iranian federation said the U.S. government had continued its hostile measures against the Iranian national team. The clearly political decision to deny visas to key team officials is a clear violation of international rules, the state-run news agency Irna reported. The federation will pursue the case through FIFA, as the world governing body is obligated to guarantee visas for federation officials as well.
Iranian media report a total of twelve rejected applications. Those affected are nevertheless expected to accompany the national team to Tijuana today to reapply for U.S. visas in Mexico. The team is expected to arrive in the city near the border with the U.S. state of California late Saturday night.
Previously, all members of the Iranian team had received their visas to enter Mexico and are able to depart for the World Cup. As the U.S. news agency AP also reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials, visas for entry into the U.S. have also been approved for players, coaches, and other members of the team staff. Iran has been in a military conflict with the U.S. since late February.
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Canada Draws in Final Warm-up Match
Canada, Switzerland’s group opponent at the World Cup, played to a 1-1 draw against Ireland on Friday in Montreal in its final warm-up match before the tournament begins.
The Canadians took the lead following a corner by Stephen Eustaquio and an own goal by Jake O’Brien. Ireland equalized after halftime through Chiedozie Ogbene, who scored on a penalty kick that Maxime Crépeau had saved.
Canada will face Bosnia-Herzegovina, Qatar, and Switzerland in Group B and is likely to be without captain Alphonso Davies, at least for the opening match. The 25-year-old left back for Bayern Munich suffered a muscle injury in his left hamstring in May and did not play in the last two friendly matches.
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Germany will have to do without young star Lennart Karl at the World Cup
Julian Nagelsmann is facing a major personnel setback just days before the World Cup kicks off. Lennart Karl, the 18-year-old, carefree and cheeky young star of FC Bayern Munich, will miss the tournament.
Karl suffered a torn muscle in his left front thigh during the final training session ahead of this Saturday’s final friendly in Chicago against co-hosts the USA, as the German Football Association (DFB) announced following an examination of the attacking player at a hospital.
The national team coach reacted immediately to the diagnosis. He added Assan Ouédraogo of RB Leipzig to his 26-player roster in place of Karl. The 20-year-old made his international debut in November during the 6-0 victory over Slovakia that concluded World Cup qualifying and scored a goal right away. Ouédraogo will travel to the World Cup training camp in Winston-Salem in the coming days to join his DFB teammates there.
Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry had previously been forced to withdraw from the World Cup due to a muscle tendon injury. Karl’s injury is reminiscent of Marco Reus’s World Cup fate shortly before the 2014 tournament. The former Dortmund player had suffered an ankle injury in the final warm-up match before the team’s departure for Brazil and missed the World Cup triumph.
On March 27, Karl made his debut with the senior national team in a 4-3 win in Switzerland. Three days later, he came on as a substitute in the 2-1 victory over Ghana. Most recently, in the 4-0 win over Finland, he made his starting lineup debut. He had put in a convincing performance in attacking midfield in Mainz and was considered a clear option for the starting lineup against the U.S. team as well.
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Pasta and rice for breakfast
Murat is also allowed to make eleven substitutions in the final warm-up match before the World Cup kickoff. But unlike the Jordan game in St. Gallen, there won’t be a flurry of substitutions at halftime. Yakin wants to test the team in a competitive setting: “The match against Australia is an important one for us. We have to get used to the unusual kickoff time at noon.” It will be an adjustment for the players as well. Nico Elvedi: “It will definitely be strange to eat pasta or rice at 9:30 in the morning.”
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Without Embolo and Vargas against Australia
Ruben Vargas has not yet completed a full training session from start to finish. On Wednesday, the explanation was: load management. On Friday, one day before the friendly against Australia, the word is that Vargas is injured. The national team winger has muscle issues in his right leg and will be rested against Australia. The same goes for Breel Embolo (behind in training due to entry issues). Zeki Amdouni is expected to start at center forward. An alternative would be Cedric Itten. Murat Yakin sees Noah Okafor playing on the wing rather than in the center.
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Embolo arrives in San Diego
With one week to go before the World Cup kicks off, the Swiss national team is at full strength. Breel Embolo arrived in San Diego on Friday evening after U.S. authorities had previously denied him entry.
The Basel striker arrived at the Swiss national team’s base camp shortly after 7:00 p.m. local time, as noted by a Keystone-SDA photographer. Embolo had flown from Zurich to Los Angeles in the early afternoon before continuing his journey overland to San Diego.
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Embolo on the plane: “USA – here I come”
Breel Embolo is on his way to the U.S. The striker, whose departure for the national team’s training camp in San Diego was delayed due to a visa issue, will join the team on Friday evening.
“After a bit of a delay, I’m looking forward to traveling to the U.S. and meeting up with the team there,” the national team striker wrote on Instagram on Friday afternoon. “Thank you very much for the positive support over the past few days, especially to the Swiss Football Association and FIFA. Now I’m focusing all my attention on my sporting goals.”
Given the tight schedule, it is unlikely that the striker—who has scored nine goals in his last twelve international matches and is likely to be a starter at the World Cup—will play in Switzerland’s final friendly against Australia on Saturday. The match, which takes place in San Diego, is scheduled for Saturday at 12:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. Swiss time). National team coach Murat Yakin is expected to comment on the situation at Friday’s press conference, which begins at 6:45 p.m. Swiss time.
Embolo’s Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) was declared invalid at the last minute on Tuesday before the team’s departure. The reason was a conviction for making threats in connection with an incident from 2018.
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Jürgen Klinsmann picks the World Cup winner: “Incredible quality”
German legend Jürgen Klinsmann reveals his favorites to win the World Cup. The 1990 World Cup champion also predicts “a fantastic tournament.”
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Ticket glitch: FIFA accidentally gives away World Cup tickets for free
Due to an error on the FIFA website, dozens of fans received free tickets for the upcoming World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. However, the world governing body has since asked the buyers to pay the correct amount for the tickets. FIFA confirmed a media report to that effect in response to a dpa inquiry just under a week before the World Cup opening match.
About 60 fans received a message on Wednesday “regarding tickets that had been allocated for free due to a previous payment issue during the ordering process,” FIFA explained. “The tickets requested by these fans remain reserved, and the affected fans have been asked to pay the correct amount.” The federation regrets the error and any inconvenience it may have caused.
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Next change: FIFA brings substitutes onto the field for national anthems
The starting lineup on the field, the substitutes along with the coaching staff on the sidelines—that’s the familiar scene before international matches. Things will look different at the upcoming World Cup. For the first time, the substitutes will also be on the field during the customary ceremony before kickoff.
“During the national anthems, all 26 players from each team will gather around the banner in the center circle so that every single one of them—not just the starting lineup—can experience this symbolic moment with pride and emotion,” FIFA announced a week before the tournament began.
The world governing body announced that the teams will be accompanied by children and young people as they enter the field. “The pre-match ceremony will be enhanced by a series of additional visual elements, including a banner in the center circle, small national flags, and the distinctive FIFA logo on the field,” the statement said.
By the time the captains shake hands and the starting lineup takes the team photo, the substitutes will no longer be on the field. FIFA announced that the ceremony would be “expanded to include additional elements such as colored smoke or pyrotechnics” as the tournament progresses.
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Mexico promises a safe World Cup despite protests
Just a few days before the World Cup kicks off, Mexican authorities expect visitors to have a “wonderful time” in the co-host country, despite protests and security concerns. “We are ready to host the World Cup while adhering to all necessary safety precautions,” said Mexico’s Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco after a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Mexico City.
Currently, there are protests and roadblocks in the Mexican capital by a striking teachers’ union. Other social groups have also announced demonstrations during the World Cup. “We are a democracy; we are a country of freedoms,” Velasco said in response to the protests.
Mexico is a co-host of the World Cup, which is being organized together with the U.S. and Canada, with three host cities and 13 matches. Matches will be played in Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey. President Claudia Sheinbaum has promised a safe tournament. More than 100,000 soldiers, police officers, and private security personnel, as well as drones, military aircraft, and explosive detection dogs, are set to ensure the competition runs safely.
In February, followers of Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho,” unleashed a wave of violence across Mexico following his arrest and death. At least 74 people died in the violence. Oseguera was the leader of the powerful drug cartel Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG).
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Mexico in World Cup mood: 5-1 victory in dress rehearsal against Serbia
Co-host Mexico won its final warm-up match ahead of the home World Cup with a 5-1 victory over Serbia. In Toluca, one week before the World Cup opener against South Africa, the national team initially fell behind but then turned the game around and can now enter the tournament with plenty of momentum.
Petar Stanic put the Serbs, who did not qualify for the World Cup, ahead in the 19th minute, capitalizing on a defensive error by the Mexican center backs. However, Johan Vásquez (34th minute) and an own goal by Stefan Bukinac (45+2) gave Mexico the lead before halftime. Bukinac’s backpass caught goalkeeper Filip Stankovic off guard and rolled into the net.
Raúl Jiménez (57th minute), an own goal by Adem Advic (72nd minute), and Luis Chavéz (90th minute) added to the hosts’ tally, who were cheered on by fans amid fireworks after the final whistle. Mexico will open the World Cup in Mexico City on June 11 against South Africa and will also face the Czech Republic and South Korea in Group A.
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Ivory Coast shocks France
Ivory Coast handed co-favorite France a bitter friendly defeat ahead of the World Cup. The team led by superstar Kylian Mbappé lost 1-2 (1-0) to the Ivorians in front of their home fans in Nantes.
Rayan Cherki put the team led by France’s national coach Didier Deschamps—which dominated the first half—ahead in the 45th minute. The French dominated the match for nearly the entire first half. However, Mbappé (7th min.), Olise (20th min.), and Cherki (31st min.) squandered prime scoring opportunities. Guela Doué (53') equalized for the Ivory Coast after the break. Amad sealed the upset against the 1998 and 2018 World Cup champions in the 84th minute.
France will face Norway, Senegal, and Iraq in Group I of the World Cup finals. Ivory Coast will play against Germany, Ecuador, and Curaçao in Group E.
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We’ll likely see these five veterans for the last time at the World Cup
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cafu, Cesc Fabregas, and other icons name the five veterans who will be back to impress at the 2026 World Cup. Superstars who have left an indelible mark on the last few decades of soccer.
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Spain struggles against Iraq
The Spanish struggled in their friendly match. The 2010 World Cup champions could not manage more than a 1-1 (1-1) draw in La Coruña against World Cup participant and France’s group opponent Iraq. Head coach Luis de la Fuente, however, was also without key players such as Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Rodri, Nico Williams, and Marc Cucurella.
Ferran Torres (16th) put Spain ahead. Iraq’s Merchas Doski (27th) equalized before halftime. After the break, the Spaniards dominated the match but were unable to capitalize on their superiority.
The 2024 European champions will face World Cup newcomers Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay in Group H at the World Cup. Iraq’s opponents in Group I are France, Senegal, and Norway.
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Visa approved: Breel Embolo allowed to enter the U.S.
Breel Embolo and the Swiss national team can finally breathe a sigh of relief on Thursday evening Swiss time. The striker’s visa has been approved by U.S. authorities, according to the SFV.
The 29-year-old will travel from Switzerland to the United States on Friday and join the Swiss national team there on Friday evening local time, a few days behind schedule.
However, the forward will have little time to settle in. A appearance in the final friendly against Australia therefore seems unlikely.
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The Elftal is aiming for its first star
The Netherlands is traditionally among the favorites at major tournaments. However, despite three appearances in the final, it has never won a World Cup title. It’s finally time for success overseas. Click here for the article.
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Three checkpoints for a Swiss national team training session
The Swiss national team’s training camp at the San Diego Jewish Academy is heavily secured. You can sense this as soon as you enter the massive parking lot. ID checks, body searches, metal detectors—the tone is relaxed, almost friendly, but the instructions are strict. Welcome to the United States of America.
It is the first of three checkpoints journalists must pass through to reach the training grounds of the prestigious private school. A neo-Nazi attack on an Islamic center in San Diego that left five people dead, including the two shooters, has likely further tightened the already impressive security measures.
Once inside, the atmosphere becomes more relaxed. The rectangular field is located on the edge of the SDJA, nestled between two baseball fields and surrounded by the shrubs of the Southern California scrubland. The temperature is pleasant, with a fresh breeze blowing in from the Pacific. The grass is in good condition, despite a few yellowish-brown patches. In the background, traffic on Interstate 5 roars ceaselessly by. The natural soundscape of this car-crazy country.
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Golf, Table Tennis, and the NBA – National Team Activities to Build Team Spirit
Away from the training grounds, the Swiss national team finds plenty of opportunities for recreation at its base camp in San Diego. The activities are also intended to foster team spirit. Gregor Kobel knows the place particularly well. He was here three years ago with his club, Borussia Dortmund, during a promotional tour.
The Swiss delegation, totaling over fifty people, is staying at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, a five-star hotel just a ten-minute drive from the training center. Head coach Murat Yakin chose this quiet location after previously touring two other hotels in the San Francisco Bay Area.
“There are plenty of outdoor areas where we can get together,” says Kobel, who is especially looking forward to testing out the hotel’s golf course with Silvan Widmer and Michel Aebischer. “It’s important to get out and strengthen the team’s cohesion,” the goalkeeper adds. “We want to have fun together so that we can give our all for each other on the field.”
In addition to golf and table tennis, the NBA playoff finals are also a big draw for some of the Swiss players. “I hope the Knicks make it exciting. The San Antonio Spurs, however, look very strong with Victor Wembanyama.” In any case, the New York Knicks delighted their Zurich fan with their victory in the opening game of the Finals series early Thursday morning.
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Netherlands stumble against Algeria
The Netherlands suffered a bitter setback ahead of the World Cup. Head coach Ronald Koeman’s team lost 0-1 (0-0) in a tough test against Algeria in Rotterdam. The goal was scored by Feyenoord’s Anis Hadj Moussa with a stunning strike in the closing stages (86th minute).
The Netherlands started strongly, with Donyell Malen hitting the post early in the match. After that, Algeria’s goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of French World Cup champion Zinédine Zidane, shone time and again. As both teams increasingly neutralized each other, Hadj Moussa scored his first international goal.
The Netherlands, led by captain Virgil van Dijk, had steadily improved in recent major tournaments and reached the semifinals at Euro 2024 in Germany. In their World Cup Group F opener on June 14, they will face Japan. Algeria kicks off in Group J on June 17 against defending champions Argentina.
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All 16 stadiums for the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico
Long distances, expensive tickets, and more spectator seats than ever before: The 2026 World Cup in North America is a tournament of superlatives. A record 104 matches will be played at these 16 venues.
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Trump’s balancing act between war and the World Cup
It is set to be a summer of superlatives for Donald Trump. The World Cup kicks off next week (June 11). Just a few days after the World Cup kicks off, the U.S. president will celebrate his 80th birthday with cage fights in an arena at the White House that is currently being erected at breakneck speed. And on July 4, the U.S. will celebrate its 250th anniversary. But the hoped-for festive mood is clouded: the U.S. is still in the midst of a war with Iran.
It is unclear whether Trump will reach a framework agreement with Iran by the start of the World Cup to find a way out of the war. Either way, Iran will be a topic at the World Cup, as the Iranian soccer team is participating in the tournament. There could even be a showdown between the U.S. and Iran on the field. If the U.S. finishes second in Group D and Iran finishes second in Group G, the teams will face off in the Round of 16 on July 3 in Arlington, near Dallas.
Iran has already been in the headlines repeatedly in recent weeks in the context of the World Cup. There was a stir when Iran’s World Cup headquarters were moved from the U.S. to Mexico, a co-host of the tournament. According to Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, “the United States did not want the Iranian national team to stay overnight in the U.S.” There were also issues surrounding visas for entry into the U.S.
Trump, who had been honored—some say flattered—by FIFA, the world soccer governing body, with a dubious peace prize, had promised in the spring: “It will be the biggest and safest sporting event in U.S. history.” All players, officials, and fans would be treated like “stars.” A bold claim, considering that soccer in the U.S., unlike in Germany, isn’t even the number one sport.
The grand narrative of the unifying power of sports, however, has barely resonated in the weeks leading up to the World Cup. In the media, on the streets—there was hardly any sign in the U.S. that a World Cup is about to take place here. And Trump seems to be preoccupied with another sporting event anyway: combat sports. He announced this week that the UFC mixed martial arts cage fights at the White House on his 80th birthday would be “one of the most entertaining evenings in American history.”
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David Beckham to receive a star on the "Walk of Fame"
David Beckham will be immortalized on the "Walk of Fame" in Hollywood during the World Cup. The former English soccer star is set to receive a star plaque in the heart of the film capital on June 12, as the organizers announced on their website. His wife Victoria Beckham (52) and Hollywood star Tom Cruise (63) are also expected to attend the ceremony.
“Beckham’s role in raising the profile of soccer in America and his lasting influence on sports, entertainment, and global culture make this honor particularly noteworthy,” explained organizer Ana Martinez.
Beckham has been a co-owner of the Inter Miami soccer club since 2018. The club signed Argentine superstar Lionel Messi in 2023 and won the North American soccer league MLS championship for the first time in 2025.
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Swiss National Team Arrives Safely in California
The Swiss national team arrived safely in California on Tuesday and is continuing its preparations there for the World Cup, which begins on June 11.
Murat Yakin’s team landed at Los Angeles International Airport shortly after 4:00 p.m. local time. They then traveled to San Diego, where the delegation set up their base camp.
On Wednesday morning, the national team will hold its first training session at the San Diego Jewish Academy. This will likely take place without Breel Embolo, whose departure has been delayed due to an invalid ESTA and the resulting lack of entry authorization. “An empty spot, but not for long,” the federation wrote in an Instagram post shortly after the official announcement.
Switzerland will play a final friendly match against Australia in San Diego on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. Swiss time, before their first World Cup group stage match against Qatar on June 13.
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The Swiss national team is staying at this luxury hotel during the World Cup
The Swiss national team will use the luxury Fairmont Grand Del Mar hotel in northern San Diego as its base camp, at least during the group stage. It offers seclusion, is just an eight-minute drive from the excellent training center at the San Diego Jewish Academy, and is close to the international airport.
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The new World Cup rules
Fans will have to get used to plenty of new rules at the World Cup. An overview:
1. Red card for covering the mouth with a hand
Players whocovertheirmouths withtheirhandsduring a confrontation with an opponent can be penalized with a red card at the World Cup. This is intended to prevent discriminatory behavior.
2. Red card for leaving the field
Players who leavethe fieldin protest of a referee’s decision may receive a red card. This also applies to officials who instruct players to do so. If a team causes the game to be abandoned in this manner, the match is generally awarded to the opposing team.
3. Waiving Yellow Cards
With the expansionofthe tournament from 32 to 48 teams, an additional knockout round featuring 32 teams will be added. This would also increase the likelihood of being suspended after receiving a second yellow card. That is why FIFA is relaxing the previous rule: Yellow cards will not only be cleared after the quarterfinals, as usual, but for the first time, they will also be cleared after the three group stage matches.
4. Countdown before set pieces
To prevent goalkeepers from holding onto the ball too long and delaying the game, a countdown by the referee was introduced last year. This is now being expanded: The referee can also count down five seconds by hand during throw-ins or goal kicks. If play has not resumed by the end of the countdown, possession goes to the opposing team.
5. Time limit for substitutions
Players must hurry during a substitution: They must have left the field no later than ten seconds after the fourth official signals the substitution. If this does not happen, they must still leave the field. However, the substituted player must then wait at least one minute until the next stoppage in play before being allowed back on the field.
6. Mandatory break after an injury
If a player is receiving treatment on the field due to an injury or the game is interrupted for that reason, the player must leave the field. There, they must wait one minute before being allowed to return.
7. Expanded Powers for Video Review
The video assistant may now review three additional situations and intervene in the event of referee errors:
– in the case of a second yellow card resulting in a yellow-red card for a player.
– in the event of a player mix-up resulting in a red or yellow card being shown to the wrong player.
– in the case of incorrectly awarded corner kicks, the review should be conducted immediately and without delay.
8. Water breaks
It is nothing new that players are allowed to hydrate on the sideline in high temperatures. At the World Cup, however, there will now be two fixed water breaks in every match, regardless of the weather. The referees will interrupt the game for three minutes each at approximately the 22- and 67-minute marks.
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World Cup Out for Austria’s Christoph Baumgartner
Austria will have to do without forward Christoph Baumgartner at the World Cup. The 26-year-old suffered a thigh injury while warming up for Monday’s friendly against Tunisia (1-0) in Vienna, as the Austrian Football Association announced in a statement.
For the Austrians, who are competing in their first World Cup since 1998, the loss is a bitter blow. Baumgartner, who plays for Leipzig, was the fifth-highest scorer in the past Bundesliga season with 13 goals and 9 assists, and with a market value of 40 million euros, he was the most valuable player in head coach Ralf Rangnick’s 26-man squad.
For Austria, the World Cup begins on June 16 with a match against Jordan. Their other group opponents are Algeria and world champions Argentina.
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Nearly 900 World Cup rookies are participating
The first World Cup with 48 teams is setting a record for the number of participating players. A total of 1,248 professionals have been nominated for the XXL tournament in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. 891 players are making their World Cup debut.
In contrast, a prominent trio is making its sixth appearance in a final tournament: former World Footballers of the Year Lionel Messi (Argentina) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), as well as Mexico’s legendary goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.
The oldest player is Scotland’s Craig Gordon at 43 years old. The youngest player in the tournament is 17-year-old Gilberto Mora from Mexico. A total of 22 players are under 20 at the start of the tournament on June 11, while seven professionals are already 40 or older.
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Murat Yakin, who takes the longest at the security check?
National team coach Murat Yakin talks about the upcoming World Cup adventure on the day of departure for the U.S.
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National team captain Granit Xhaka dreams of a World Cup upset