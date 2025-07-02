Dreaming of a win against her second home country: Smilla Vallotto, who was born in Geneva and grew up in Norway Keystone

On Wednesday, the Swiss women's national team starts the European Championship at home against Norway. Despite personnel concerns, Julia Stierli and Smilla Vallotto are optimistic about the opening game.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On Monday came the (next) bad news: Luana Bühler will miss the European Championships at home due to persistent knee problems. After Lara Marti and Ramona Bachmann, who tore their cruciate ligaments in preparation, this is the third notable absence from Pia Sundhage's team, and possibly the most serious. The 29-year-old centre-back from Tottenham was supposed to stabilize the Swiss defence, which has often looked shaky of late, and lead the way.

On Thursday, in the test match against the Czech Republic, the Lucerne native came on after the break and appeared optimistic. But now the turnaround two days before the opening game in St. Jakob-Park. "I tried everything I could to be there and help the team," Bühler was quoted as saying in a press release.

The central defenders are out

The loss of the 62-time international is a hard blow for Pia Sundhage's team. The already thinly-staffed central defense will be further thinned out. Laia Ballesté, who moved up from Espanyol Barcelona on Monday morning, can also play in the center of defense. In her only international match to date, she played on the wing and did not cut a very happy figure.

With Viola Calligaris and Julia Stierli, there are only two trained central defenders left in the squad. Noelle Maritz would be an alternative in the center - but the Aston Villa player feels much more comfortable on the wing.

There is also the option of moving midfielders Noemi Ivelj or Lia Wälti to the back, although there are still question marks over the health of captain Wälti.

Stierli probably set

It remains to be seen whether Sundhage will deviate from her recently practised and clearly favored 3-5-2 system on Wednesday against Norway and switch to a back four. Julia Stierli speaks of "several options". "I'm convinced that Pia, with all her experience, has a plan A, B and C," said the 28-year-old from SC Freiburg. Stierli is likely to play a role in all of them. At 182 centimetres tall, she clearly towers over the other players as a beacon.

"Wednesday is a huge game for us," says the player from Aargau. There will be pressure. This can be interpreted in two ways. "When there's pressure, it means something important is coming up. I'm really looking forward to it."

As in the Nations League, Stierli will have to deal with the strong Norwegian attack led by superstar Ada Hegerberg. "It will be important that we have a plan - and we do." She likes to get information about her opponents and watches video sequences before the games. "That helps me to prepare for them."

Vallotto against her second home

The opening game will be special for Smilla Vallotto in two respects. On the one hand, because it is the first major tournament for the 21-year-old midfielder. On the other hand, because it is against her second home. Vallotto was born in Geneva and emigrated with her family to her mother's homeland of Stavanger at the age of four. Not only does she speak Norwegian, she also knows Norwegian football and once played for the Norwegian U16 national team.

"This will be the most exciting and biggest game of my career so far," says Vallotto. "We want to show the whole of Europe that we're better than them." The 21-year-old midfielder is certain that the results of the Nations League matches did not reflect what she had shown - Switzerland lost 2-1 in Stavanger and 1-0 in Sion. The 23-time international is sure of support from home. "My mother hopes we beat Norway. All my friends in Norway are also keeping their fingers crossed for me."

"Almost died in the first training session"

With a view to the coming season, Vallotto is taking the next step and moving from Hammarby IF to top German club Wolfsburg. However, she traveled to the national team camp from the far north. "I almost died in the first training session," she says of the heat in Switzerland. "It takes a lot of energy out of me when it's that hot. In Sweden, it was 18 degrees with wind when I left."

A circumstance that the Swiss group opponents will also have to deal with, as the Norwegians, Finns and Icelanders are used to a cooler climate. "Many associate Switzerland with mountains and skiing," says Vallotto, adding with a smile: "Colleagues from Finland said they hadn't expected it to be so hot here. I said: Welcome to Switzerland."

On Wednesday, the hospitality is over. When the game kicks off at 9 p.m. in the sold-out St. Jakob-Park in Basel, the temperatures won't be quite so high. But it will still be hot.