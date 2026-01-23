Morale on the Swiss national team is at an all-time low following their bitter World Cup exit in the quarterfinals against Argentina. Because one thing is clear to everyone: They could have achieved more against the world champions.

Gregor Kobel (Goalie): “I’m incredibly proud of the team and the way we played. But of course, we were really in the zone—we showed heart. It really hurts to be eliminated like this. I didn’t see the play (involving Embolo) clearly enough. Regardless, given how hard we fought, it feels unfair that we didn’t at least get the chance to go to a penalty shootout. That’s just how soccer is sometimes.”

Murat Yakin (Coach): “If you watched the game, you’d see that we were much better than our opponent. But in the end, that doesn’t get us anywhere. I’m incredibly proud of the team and the staff for how we fought today—even while down a man against the world champions. It’s a shame we’re eliminated this way. We had the momentum on our side (after the equalizer and before the red card) and wanted to make some offensive substitutions and keep looking for our chance. The way we stuck together and fought while down a man shows that this team is full of energy and passion for the game.”

Fabian Rieder (midfielder): “Up until the red card, we were the better team. We fought until the very end, and then they took the lead with a lucky shot. It’s a shame—we had everything under control, especially in the second half. That’s why the red card is so frustrating. Unfortunately, there’s nothing we can do about it. You could tell that they (Argentina) have some real quality. We defended passionately and gave it our all. In the end, it came down to the little things.”