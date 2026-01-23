Morale on the Swiss national team is at an all-time low following their bitter World Cup exit in the quarterfinals against Argentina. Because one thing is clear to everyone: They could have achieved more against the world champions.

Gregor Kobel (Goalie): “I’m incredibly proud of the team and the way we played. But of course, we were really in the zone—we showed heart. It really hurts to be eliminated like this. I didn’t see the play (involving Embolo) clearly enough. Regardless, given how hard we fought, it feels unfair that we didn’t at least get the chance to go to a penalty shootout. That’s just how soccer is sometimes.”

Murat Yakin (Coach): “If you watched the game, you’d see that we were much better than our opponent. But in the end, that doesn’t get us anywhere. I’m incredibly proud of the team and the staff for how we fought today—even while down a man against the world champions. It’s a shame we’re eliminated this way. We had the momentum on our side (after the equalizer and before the red card) and wanted to make some offensive substitutions and keep looking for our chance. The way we stuck together and fought while down a man shows that this team is full of energy and passion for the game.”

Fabian Rieder (midfielder): “Up until the red card, we were the better team. We fought until the very end, and then they took the lead with a lucky shot. It’s a shame—we had everything under control, especially in the second half. That’s why the red card is so frustrating. Unfortunately, there’s nothing we can do about it. You could tell that they (Argentina) have some real quality. We defended passionately and gave it our all. In the end, it came down to the little things.”

Manuel Akanji (Defender): “I’m so proud of our team, of what we’ve accomplished throughout the entire tournament, and especially today: We played against the reigning world champions, and they didn’t stand a chance. I can’t remember a single scoring opportunity that came from open play. If the game had continued with eleven against eleven—I think everyone saw that—the momentum would have shifted in our favor. We played a great game and fought until the very end. When you then concede a goal like that in the 112th minute, it’s hard to swallow. It’s tough when you also have the referee against you. I’m not usually one to talk about the referee, but today he called every little thing in their favor. But it is what it is—we can’t change it now.”

Remo Freuler (midfielder): “We set out to play with passion and heart. We had the game under control until the red card; that’s when things fell apart. I don’t understand why the VAR intervenes in a situation like that—FIFA still needs to explain that to me. After that, we had to switch gears and defend. Losing like this really hurts. We wanted to have the best World Cup in history, and we achieved that. But we wanted even more. It makes it even harder to accept because we saw that even more was possible. We still have big plans with the national team. And after tonight, we saw that a lot is possible. That’s why, for me, the journey with the national team is far from over.”