The disappointment is still palpable the day after the 1-3 loss to Argentina in overtime. Here’s how team leaders Murat Yakin, Peter Knäbel, and Pierluigi Tami sum up the World Cup.

Yakin Was Still Angry the Next Day, Too "We were up against the referee and the VAR"

Sheraton Hotel in Kansas City. The frustration is still immense the day after being eliminated by the world champions.

National team coach Murat Yakin on…

… his thoughts on the game the day after: “It was a fantastic journey. How am I feeling today? I said a lot yesterday—and a lot of it was true. The team didn’t deserve to be eliminated that way. We weren’t just playing against the world champions and 70,000 Argentines—we were also playing against the referee and the VAR. It still hurts. It’ll take time to get over this.”

… the VAR and that he handled it correctly: “We can discuss every single play. For me, the first yellow card wasn’t even necessary—the opponent’s fall was so theatrical. The VAR could have stepped in there, too. As for the second one, it wasn’t a yellow card for the Argentine. That has nothing to do with an understanding of soccer; the rule is absolutely unnecessary. If it happens in the penalty area, it’s treated differently. But in a zone where it had absolutely no bearing on the game… That needs to be reevaluated.”

… when he fell asleep: “I don’t remember when I went to bed. I slept for three or four hours. I woke up feeling satisfied, but with a little disappointment. It’ll take a few days, but we’ll move on. We saw a team that deserved to win. It’s a shame it had to end this way.”

… how he’s seen the team since their elimination: “It takes a while to realize and understand what’s been going on these past few weeks. As long as you’re in it, everything’s great. What I said to them right after the game was: ‘You can be extremely proud of your performance. The way you fought even with one man down.’ That was all.”

… possible resignations: “Time was running short. We need to process this and let it sink in first. We’ve had discussions in the past. We’ll see. I think we’re still a long way from the end of this journey. We’ve integrated young players; that’s a natural process. As things stand now, there isn’t a single player who wants to quit.”

… his future, whether it’s clear that he’ll stay: “I hope you don’t think I’m going to become an actor… (laughs) I absolutely love being a coach and am proud to be the Swiss national team coach. I’m excited and happy. I have absolutely no intention of going down a different path.”

00:45

… which young player he will try to integrate starting this fall: “We want to move up in the Nations League this fall, but it’s the perfect time to give young players a chance. After all, the European Championship qualifiers start in the spring.”

… the hype surrounding him and whether he’ll take on the role of James Bond, as some media outlets have suggested: “We’re in show business, and I’m always up for something like that to lighten the mood.”

SFV President Peter Knäbel on…

… the goal of “the best World Championship ever”: “Twelve out of twelve points. Goal fully achieved. The goal was ambitious, but appropriate given what this team is capable of. Congratulations to Murat and Pier, and thank you to all 26 players and the staff. Thanks also to all the families who came along and provided support to the players. It’s important to have your loved ones there with you. And I’d also like to thank the fans at the venue and the people in Switzerland. Those moments will last forever—the emotion that spilled over to us. We can all rightly be proud of each other.”

… the Argentina game: “We’re sad, but super, super proud. That’s what this press conference should convey.”

… his highlight: “That moment against Colombia in the penalty shootout. It changed a lot of things in people’s minds, both inside and outside the team.”

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

National Team Director Pierluigi Tami on…

… his assessment: “This morning, I felt a great emptiness inside. It’s hard to take stock just a few hours after a game like that. We were so close to a great result that we would have deserved. We can be proud of the way we achieved these results. Switzerland is on the right track. A key moment was the World Cup in Qatar, where we learned a lot. After that, we made many changes to the coaching staff.”

… Embolo’s yellow-red card: “He’s a strong referee, but he didn’t apply the same standard consistently. And that’s what you’d hope for.”

… his retirement: “I was able to implement everything I wanted over the course of six years. I’m proud of how the national team plays today—dominant and active. We’ve seen a strong, mature Swiss team. I was convinced we could have reached the final. I’d give it a 5.5.”