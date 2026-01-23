Severe weather alert during the France game: Fans seek shelter in Philadelphia, while players wait it out in the locker room. The weather chaos overshadows Kylian Mbappé’s quest for a record.

First a downpour, then a nearly two-hour forced break, and finally a victory for the favorites: In a match marked by severe weather chaos, Kylian Mbappé led France to another win at the World Cup and fueled the dream of a third title. The Real Madrid striker scored two goals in the 3-0 (1-0) win over underdog Iraq and kept pace with superstar Lionel Messi in the race for the World Cup scoring record.

With this expected victory, the Équipe Tricolore also secured its spot in the knockout stage. Mbappé (14th and 54th minutes) scored a brace, just as he did in the opening victory against Senegal, and now has 16 World Cup goals after his 100th international match—as many as former German national team striker Miroslav Klose. Argentina’s icon Messi had raised the record to 18 goals just a few hours earlier.

In front of 68,324 spectators, World Player of the Year Ousmane Dembélé (66th minute) scored the third goal. Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise impressed with two assists.

Nearly a two-hour delay: “Please seek shelter”

However, the chaotic weather conditions around the stadium pushed Mbappé’s record chase into the background. After heavy rainfall, spectators were initially asked to leave the stands at the start of halftime. “A severe thunderstorm is approaching. Please seek shelter,” the organizers announced over the loudspeakers.

In total, the match—including the halftime break—was interrupted for over two hours. In the meantime, staff had arrived to clear the water from the field. There was no water break in the second half—a first for this tournament.

During severe weather in the U.S., organizers follow the recommendations of the National Weather Service. The agency advises suspending outdoor activities for at least 30 minutes if lightning is detected within a radius of about 13 kilometers. Each subsequent lightning strike resets this 30-minute period.

Iraq Gifts France the Goal

The break did the favorites good. Les Bleus came out of the locker room extremely aggressive and pushing hard toward the goal. Once again, Mbappé was wide awake—and gratefully accepted a gift from the opponent. Iraqi international Zaid Tahseen failed to pass to his goalkeeper on a goal kick. Dembélé reacted quickly and played a cross to Mbappé; later, the World Player of the Year scored himself—once again following an assist from Olise.

Iraq, on the other hand, has virtually no chance of advancing to the next round in its first World Cup appearance in 40 years. In their final group stage match, however, the 2007 Asian champions can still make history by earning their first-ever point at a World Cup.

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