In an interview with blue Sport, Servette sporting director René Weiler clears up rumors and reveals what will happen with Dereck Kutesa, Enzo Crivelli and coach Thomas Häberli after the end of the season.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ahead of the game against Young Boys, Servette sporting director René Weiler speaks plainly and announces that the Geneva team will start the new season with coach Thomas Häberli.

Weiler also reveals which attacking players will definitely be leaving the club and what he is currently most concerned about in terms of squad planning. Show more

Servette sporting director René Weiler on ...

... the future of coach Thomas Häberli

"Thomas Häberli will also be Servette coach next season. We just haven't signed him yet, that's still missing."

... the search for a center forward

"The center forward, who should guarantee us a certain number of goals, is what concerns me the most. We're looking at various players, but haven't finalized anything yet."

... Enzo Crivelli

"The tablecloth hasn't been cut at all. The talks were open and constructive. He told me very early on in the fall that he wanted to change after this season. That's why we didn't have to discuss it any further. It was the player's wish that he wanted to see something different after two and a half years in Geneva. That's why he will now play his last games for Servette."

... Dereck Kutesa

"He will no longer play for Servette. I've heard that he will sign a contract next week, somewhere else. This has actually been communicated for a long time, internally we were always in agreement. He has also openly said with his advisor that he wants to do something else. I'm also happy for the player that he can take the next step."

... his trip to Japan

"I met two or three players and their agents. I watched several games. I know the market there, I've been there myself as a coach. It looks good that we will bring another Japanese player to Geneva for the new season. I can't say any more about that yet. (...) A player who should also make an impact in Geneva like Keigo Tsunemoto did."