In the summer, successful coach René Weiler (51) surprisingly stepped down as Servette coach and became head of sport. Since then, he has remained in the background. In blue Sport, he not only breaks his silence, he also speaks plainly.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an interview with blue Sport, René Weiler talks about his new role as head of sport and Servette's championship ambitions.

The 51-year-old also explains why he no longer wants to work as a coach in Switzerland. With one exception: "I don't want to rule out coaching the national team."

Weiler believes that athletes are held in lower esteem in Switzerland than abroad: "The Swiss have a detrimental talent for belittling their own potential." Show more

René Weiler, at the start of last season you turned Servette upside down: you weeded out players and brought in new ones. Your attacking football resulted in the best season in 20 years and a Cup win. Why didn't you stay on as coach?

A coach doesn't have the same status in Switzerland as he does abroad. Many people have a say here - including many who have no expertise at this level. Many want to get involved in sporting decision-making processes, but in the end only the coach bears the responsibility. I don't like that.

Are there other reasons?

Yes, reporting is often superficial and primarily determined by close contacts and a few phone calls. I find that unprofessional and not very motivating. I am now looking forward to using my experience to support other coaches who want to seize the opportunity to make a career for themselves.

Is that why you haven't given any interviews as head of sport?

No. I'm currently enjoying working in the background. And to be honest: there's enough talking. The place is teeming with football experts who have to or want to give their expert opinions. Even if not all of them are well-founded.

You were very successful as a coach: promotion with FC Aarau, relegation with Nuremberg, champions with Anderlecht in Belgium, champions with Al Ahly in Egypt, cup winners with Servette. Wouldn't this season have been the perfect time to win the Swiss championship title with Servette?

We can all win the championship together, even in the new constellation and with the new coach Thomas Häberli.

So is the title your goal as sports director?

We want to develop players, win games and try to become champions. And that in the short, medium and long term.

No matter who you ask in Switzerland, they always say "Weiler is an excellent coach, but also a difficult guy". Is that true?

If you don't do or say what people hear and can still understand, you're considered difficult. However, as I don't like being the center of attention and don't read the newspapers, I honestly don't really notice what is being said about whom.

Confident, demanding and consistent. These adjectives shouldn't bother you, should they?

It's important to be aware of your own skills, strengths and weaknesses and to keep developing. I'm tough with the athletes, but empathetic and understanding with the people behind them.

You are certainly headstrong. Who else would change the goalkeeper for the penalty shoot-out in the 118th minute of a cup final or make an offensive change after a red card in the 5th minute, as you once did in the game in Genk?

Unconventional, perhaps. But I'm unintentionally different from others. Unfortunately, many coaches only do what they are told and what everyone understands. That's wrong and also weak. In competitive sport, you have to act according to performance and do what gives you the best chance of achieving the success you want. That's what I've always and everywhere consistently pursued.

What makes a good coach in your eyes?

Among other things, above-average quality in terms of empathy, anticipation, general effectiveness, comprehensible and non-contradictory communication, as well as a healthy dose of courage and composure.

Does the coach René Weiler no longer exist?

No longer at a professional club in Switzerland, no.

And abroad?

Perhaps.

Where?

In places worth living and with people I would find fascinating.

You recently turned down Schalke 04 and other clubs. Why?

Because I like it in Geneva and we are on an excellent path.

Is the job of Swiss national team coach an option?

I wouldn't rule out coaching the national team or top-level junior football.

Many sports directors sit on the bench. Why don't you do that?

Because I believe that the coach and his staff should have sole responsibility on the bench and don't need to hear or feel my opinion, presence or thoughts.

You sometimes find it difficult in Switzerland, certainly more so than abroad. Why is that?

Because Swiss athletes and their achievements are less appreciated than abroad and because I'm gradually becoming annoyed by the potential for envy. I see it as a lack of respect. Successes tend to be downplayed here - abroad, even moderate success is celebrated.

You've worked in Egypt, Japan, Germany and Belgium. Is Swiss football lagging behind other countries?

Our football is in a decisive phase. Many big countries have left us behind and small ones have actually caught up with us. We in Switzerland lack professionalism and toughness. In addition, our readiness, resilience and infrastructure are poor.

What do you think needs to change?

We need to put people in decision-making positions who have successfully practiced the profession themselves. We need experienced people with personality and charisma. There are too many people who only know the business from theory and have been hoisted into these positions through personal relationships. And it's clear that weak people hire weak people.

In the association or in the clubs?

Both.

Now you're back as head of sport as you were 20 years ago. In December 2004, at the age of 31, you became sporting director at FC St. Gallen. It ended with the then major shareholder of FC St. Gallen, Edgar Oehler, publicly denouncing you. He ranted that you should be offered a job as a "wastepaper bin emptier" ...

... that's an old story. It weighed heavily on me at the time. I was criticized by a person who didn't have the slightest idea about professional football and the media even gave him a platform. It's all the more amazing that I was still able to celebrate success afterwards. Imagine what would have happened if I hadn't been able to find work anywhere because of that. That's what I meant, the Swiss have a pernicious talent for minimizing their own potential. Unbelievable really, please don't remind me of that.

What have you learned from this?

That in many places it's more about egos than about the cause. And that you shouldn't let things get you down, that you have to keep getting back up and that giving up is not an option.

