Lionel Messi has never started a World Cup like this before. With a hat trick, he becomes the all-time leading scorer and fuels Argentina’s hopes of successfully defending their title.

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Right from the start of the World Cup, it was the great Lionel Messi show. The World Cup’s all-time leading scorer single-handedly led defending champion Argentina to an opening victory at the tournament in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. In doing so, he tied Miroslav Klose’s World Cup scoring record. That’s what international media are reporting following the 2-0 win over Algeria in Kansas City.

Argentina 🇦🇷

“La Capital”: “A magnificent World Cup debut for Argentina against Algeria, featuring a spectacular Lionel Messi.”

“Pagina12”: “Messi has made history once again.”

“Clarín”: “With a phenomenal Lionel Messi, Argentina kicked off its title defense at the 2026 World Cup with a bang.”

“La Nación”: “Messi is the World Cup. Eternal captain. Three goals by the No. 10 set a record. (...) As always, Lionel Messi.”

“Olé”: “A World Cup spectacle from Lionel Messi with three goals and a record. (...) That he’s old, that he plays in a lower-tier league, that he doesn’t run like he used to. That he no longer wins one-on-ones, that he’s just coasting on his last name, that he leaves no room for new talent. Welcome back, you experts in pessimism. Get ready—the No. 10 is here.”

“Crónica”: “The No. 10’s show. The captain proved he’s in better shape than ever, and the team coached by Lionel Scaloni got off to a perfect start in the World Cup.”

USA 🇺🇸

“Washington Post”: “Messi, who turns 39 next week, nearly scored two more goals against Algeria, and at no point did it look as though the minor thigh injury that had worried fans in the run-up to the tournament was a problem. (...) He was also a constant thorn in the side of the defense.”

“Los Angeles Times”: “Lionel Messi may sometimes look as if he’s just standing there during a game, but he’s constantly watching the flow of the game and moves effortlessly into what seems like the perfect position.”

“USA Today”: “The World Cup contenders and rivals in Group J, who had hoped that the previously injured Lionel Messi would struggle to carry Argentina’s World Cup campaign, received terrible news on Tuesday night: Messi is as good as ever.”

Mexico 🇲🇽

“Publimetro”: “The Night of the King.”

“Mediotiempo”: “The history of the World Cup is written by its great protagonists. Lionel Messi is one of them—a living legend who wants to continue writing pages in golden letters, just as he did with his hat trick, which gave Argentina a 3-0 victory over Algeria in their 2026 World Cup debut.”

“ESTO”: “The GOAT of the World Cup: Lionel Messi ties Miroslav Klose as the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer.”

Spain 🇪🇸

“Mundo Deportivo”: “Lionel Messi defies all logic. He’s storming into the World Cup with brutal force, leading the Argentine national team with his usual class, and triggering a tidal wave of amazement. This can’t be true. This phenomenon, who will soon turn 39, manages to score a hat trick at a World Cup—and does so with absolute ease, even though he had only just recovered from a muscle injury a few days ago. A timeless genius!”

“Sport”: “Messi’s tears on a perfect evening (...). It’s very hard to start a final World Cup any better than the No. 10 did.”

“Marca”: “Messi is soccer history.”

“As”: “Messi makes history. It happened in Kansas. In the heart of Missouri. In the land of the great American dream. (...) The stage on which he made history—entering the eternal annals of the best player of all time, the soccer player who never tires.” Messi played in his sixth World Cup as if time had stood still for him: He scored a hat trick, tied Klose as the all-time leading World Cup scorer, and enjoyed every moment to the fullest. A child. That’s what he is. A happy child.”

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

“Daily Mail”: “The million-dollar question heading into this World Cup was simple: How much energy does Messi have left? It took us just one game to find out.”

“The Sun”: “Magical Messi sets all-time scoring record with an epic hat trick. Whoever writes the script for Lionel Messi has done it again.”

Austria 🇦🇹

“Kurier”: “In ÖFB Group J, Argentina put on a show of strength against Algeria. With an outstanding Lionel Messi and a convincing performance, Argentina kicked off its title defense campaign.”

“Kronen-Zeitung”: “What a show by Lionel Messi to kick off the World Cup in Kansas City!”

France 🇫🇷

“L’Équipe”: “One, two, three—long live Lionel Messi. (...) And with the ball, Messi is still Messi.”

“Parisien”: “Who better than Lionel Messi to get Argentina back on track? The leader, the soccer genius—that’s still him.”

Italy 🇮🇹

“Gazzetta dello Sport”: “Messi makes history! (...) There are no words, only emotions. Messi takes the reins and wields them powerfully before his subjects. So much for retirement.”

“Corriere dello Sport”: “Leo Messi, you’re a spectacle: a hat trick and Argentina beats Algeria. The champion sends the United States into ecstasy with two goals with his left foot and one with his right: the world lies at his feet.”

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