GC striker Nikolas Muci scored the groundbreaking 1:0 against St. Gallen

Nikolas Muci played a big part in the Grasshoppers' 2:0 home win against St. Gallen. The 22-year-old striker praises the team's mentality.

Nikolas Muci scored the important 1-0 in the 12th minute with his back to goal with a back heel. With a draw, GC would have been relegated, so the Zurich team are still in the barrage against Aarau, the runners-up in the Challenge League. "I didn't think about anything at that moment. Luckily it went in," said Muci, who was also conspicuous in other ways and had several other good chances. It was his seventh goal in the Super League, all scored this season. This means he has scored more times than anyone else at the record champions in the current championship, although he has only been in the starting eleven out of 38 games.

Muci described the 1:0 as the crowning glory of their performance. "We went into today's game with the right mentality and showed that we want to stay in this league. Everyone was fully focused and we kept a cool head. That was exactly the right mix." They had the right focus, the right energy and the right tension all week.

Muci had mixed feelings because the win was not enough to keep them in the Super League, as Winterthur won against Sion by the same score and thus defended their one-point lead over GC. "With a performance like that, we would have deserved to stay in the league," he says.

Muci thinks it's a shame that the Grasshoppers won't be able to play their home game in the barrage next Tuesday at the Letzigrund because the stadium is occupied due to construction work for a double concert by US band Imagine Dragons, "but that doesn't change anything. It doesn't matter where we play (probably in Lugano, the editors). We have to look after ourselves and give it our all, just like today. I'm convinced that we'll do that."