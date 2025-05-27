  1. Residential Customers
Contract extension rejected Werder Bremen part ways with coach Ole Werner

SDA

27.5.2025 - 10:10

Despite a successful tenure, Ole Werner is released by Werder Bremen.
Picture: Keystone

Bundesliga club Werder Bremen are parting ways with coach Ole Werner after he rejected a contract extension. The successor has not yet been appointed, according to a club statement.

Keystone-SDA

27.05.2025, 10:10

27.05.2025, 10:23

The 37-year-old Werner, who has been coaching in Bremen since November 2021, initially led the North Germans back into the Bundesliga and then established them there. In each of the last two seasons, Werder played for the European Cup places, far from the relegation places.

Because Werner refused to extend his contract, which expires in the summer of 2026, Bremen decided to let the successful coach go. The club's management explained that they had to plan for the longer term in this position. Elversberg coach Horst Steffen, who failed with his team in the barrage for promotion to the Bundesliga on Monday evening, is considered a hot candidate to succeed Werner.

