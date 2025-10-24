Marco Grüll was the match-winner for Bremen Keystone

Werder Bremen win Friday's match of the 8th Bundesliga round. A goal from Austrian Marco Grüll made the difference in a 1-0 home win against Union Berlin.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In a match with few scoring chances, Werder Bremen needed an exploit from Grüll to secure their third win of the season. The 27-year-old dribbled his way into a finishing position in the 72nd minute and scored with a beautiful shot. Bremen are still without Isaac Schmidt through injury, while his Lausanne team-mate Cameron Puertas came on in the closing stages.

Telegram and table:

Werder Bremen - Union Berlin 1:0 (0:0). - Goal: 72nd Grüll 1:0 - Remarks: Werder Bremen without Schmidt (injured).

1. Bayern Munich 7/21 (27:4). 2. RB Leipzig 7/16 (10:9). 3. VfB Stuttgart 7/15 (11:6). 4. Borussia Dortmund 7/14 (13:6). 5. Bayer Leverkusen 7/14 (16:11). 6. 1. FC Köln 7/11 (12:10). 7. Werder Bremen 8/11 (12:16). 8. Eintracht Frankfurt 7/10 (19:18). 9. Hoffenheim 7/10 (12:12). 10. Union Berlin 8/10 (11:15). 11. SC Freiburg 7/9 (11:11). 12. Hamburger SV 7/8 (7:10). 13. Augsburg 7/7 (12:14). 14. St. Pauli 7/7 (8:12). 15. Wolfsburg 7/5 (8:13). 16. Mainz 05 7/4 (8:14). 17. Heidenheim 7/4 (6:13). 18. Borussia Mönchengladbach 7/3 (6:15).