In the Champions League studio at blue Sport, Xherdan Shaqiri talks about his team's title hopes and reveals that Basel is already dreaming of the top flight again.

Xherdan Shaqiri already has 36 Champions League games under his belt.

Of course, he wouldn't mind more appearances: "We're all dreaming of Champions League nights again in Basel."

FC Basel currently lead the table with a 4-point advantage over Servette. On Saturday, FCB will be looking to score the next three points in the classic away match against FCZ. Show more

Xherdan Shaqiri last played in the Champions League on April 14. In the quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid (0:0), he was substituted in the 82nd minute while still playing for Liverpool.

The former international has played a total of 36 Champions League matches, scoring 3 goals and setting up 7 others. He has provided one or two highlights in the process. And there may be more to come.

Since this season, the 33-year-old has been back at FC Basel, where he once started his career. And there Shaqiri is showing what he is still capable of. He has played 27 games in the league this season, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further 14. Thanks in part to Shaqiri, FCB are top of the table after 31 rounds. They have a four-point lead over Servette and a five-point lead over YB.

"We still have a few hurdles to overcome," says Shaqiri, who doesn't want to talk about the title just yet. However, dreaming is always allowed - and that's what he's doing, the Alpine Messi. "We're all dreaming of Champions League nights again in Basel. And we'll give everything for that," says Shaqiri on blue Sport.

The next hurdle on the way to the title is FC Zurich. The classic will take place on Saturday evening at the Letzigrund. You can also watch it live on blue Sport.

