Despite a change of coach, Servette are in trouble. Goalkeeper Joël Mall speaks plainly about the slump of last year's runners-up after the 2:2 draw against Lucerne.

Andreas Lunghi

Geneva have made a veritable false start this season. Despite a good starting position thanks to last year's 2nd place in the championship, they have failed to qualify for a European competition in three attempts.

In the Super League, Servette have picked up just two points in four games. The only bright spot in recent weeks is the victory over Dardania in the first round of the Cup.

It is also the only win so far under new coach Jocelyn Gourvennec. The Frenchman was in charge of the Grenats for the fifth time on Sunday afternoon against Luzern. Only Miroslav Stevanovic prevented another defeat in the 89th minute.

"We're in a phase where a lot of things aren't going right," said goalkeeper Joël Mall in an interview with blue Sport. "We're trying a lot, making a lot of changes and trying to push and bring the right energy."

Nevertheless, the first 25 minutes against Lucerne were desolate. "We simply have to admit that. Nothing came together, we made a lot of mistakes. We made it too easy for them to take the lead," continued the 34-year-old.

"Häberli had to work under difficult circumstances"

How does the goalkeeper explain these lapses? "In recent weeks and months, we haven't worked well enough on and off the pitch. We have to earn our luck and results back with professional work on and off the pitch."

The consequences of such a cycle always lie with the players and they also have to take responsibility. Thomas Häberli, who "paid cash, even if he had to work under difficult circumstances", also had to do this.

Specifically, Mall did not want to go into what mistakes were made off the pitch. For him, however, it was symbolic that Julian von Moos, on loan to Lucerne after a good preparation with Servette, provided an assist in the direct duel.

In order to get out of the crisis, the 34-year-old goalkeeper believes that the team, the staff and the fans must stick together. "It's up to us to stand up, talk, be positive and look ahead."

