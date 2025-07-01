In close contact with national coach Pia Sundhage: sporting coordinator Johan Djourou Keystone

Johan Djourou is the sports coordinator of the Swiss women's national team. In this interview, he talks about his memories of 2008 and the cultural difference between England and Switzerland.

Former defender Johan Djourou has held an important role in the Swiss women's national team for the past year as sporting coordinator. The 38-year-old was part of the men's European Championship in Switzerland and Austria in 2008 and knows the pressure that will be on coach Pia Sundhage and her players when they face Norway in their first match in Basel on Wednesday (21:00). His experience is priceless. In an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency, he talks about the differences to England, among other things.

Johan Djourou, what mood is the Swiss women's national team in just a few days before the start of the European Championship?

"There's a lot of enthusiasm, positive energy and confidence. Everyone is fired up for the European Championships. The preparation was long, which was particularly mentally demanding. There were several camps with a lot of intensity. We are approaching day X and the players are really looking forward to finally getting started."

You experienced a home European Championship in 2008, which didn't go very well with the team being eliminated in the group stage. How does this experience help you with the players?

"You have to be aware that the pressure is enormous. And the players put this pressure on themselves. They want to do well for the Swiss people and their families. I tell them to focus on what they can control and, above all, not to think too far ahead. The important thing is to look from day to day, keep a cool head and not let up mentally. But they are ready, they are professionals. They want to be successful and play a great tournament."

What memories do you have of the 2008 European Championship?

"Unfortunately, the result wasn't so good, but when I think of the enthusiasm, the energy of the fans and the fire in the stadium, I hope that the women get the opportunity to experience this too, thanks to the fans. They are not used to playing in full stadiums. A home European Championship is something unique."

What is your job at the SFA?

"First and foremost, I look after the impulse program, which aims to quickly improve the most important aspects of the Swiss national team. For example, we have set up a container in the medical and recovery area to enable the players to undergo cold therapy. I'm also helping Alice Holzer with the "Euro Legacy" project (the aim is to double the number of licensed female footballers, coaches, referees and managers in Switzerland within four years, editor's note). In addition to this administrative work, I spend a lot of time on the pitch with the players. I attend training sessions and try to help them individually, whether it's the defenders or the forwards."

You mentioned the "Legacy" project: in your opinion, what is the most important aspect for women's football in Switzerland to make great progress?

"It has to start with the coaches. The young players need to be better coached at amateur level. It's the same with the boys: Many dreams are shattered because the coaching is not good enough. And of course there will be no progress without more infrastructure. The hoped-for influx of young players will require new spaces."

More and more players are moving abroad early on. Is this positive for women's football in Switzerland or does it hinder the development of the domestic league?

"Our championships must be a good platform for players to move abroad. They have to prove themselves there if Switzerland is to compete with France or Spain in a few years' time. In my eyes, that's more of a positive thing."

Arsenal, one of your former clubs, won the Women's Champions League this season. Next year, the women's team will play all their matches in the stadium of the men's first team in front of tens of thousands of spectators. Why is women's football so successful in England?

"It's a slightly different culture than in Switzerland. In England, a club is like a religion and people watch regardless of whether men or women are playing. We're not as fanatical here as we are in England."

You have several roles: Coach of the U15 juniors at FC Lancy, sports coordinator at the SFA, were a TV pundit - which role fulfills you the most?

"All together, but the highlight is seeing the girls' progress, whether in Switzerland or in Lancy. It's fantastic to see how they understand what you teach them, how they implement certain things, sometimes even very quickly. Seeing how the players develop and how they have fun is what I like.