The magic has gone West Ham part ways with coach Potter

SDA

27.9.2025 - 13:02

It makes you tear your hair out: After a miserable start to the season, Graham Potter is out of a job as West Ham United coach.
Keystone

After a poor start to the new season, Premier League club West Ham United have parted company with their coach Graham Potter.

Keystone-SDA

27.09.2025, 13:02

27.09.2025, 13:46

With just three points from their first five league games, the East Londoners are bottom of the table.

Potter will therefore no longer be on the bench for Monday evening's game at Everton, although he still had media appointments on Friday. The 50-year-old Englishman has only been in charge of the team since January and has already been eliminated from the League Cup.

In their statement, the club management expressed their dissatisfaction with last season's results. Results and performances in the second half of the previous season and at the start of the new season had not met expectations, they said.

It has not yet been decided who will succeed him. According to the media, one candidate is Nuno Espirito Santo, who recently had to leave his post at Nottingham Forest.

