Michail Antonio in the kit of his club West Ham United Picture: Keystone

After the player's serious car accident, West Ham United can give the all-clear. Antonio is in a stable condition.

SDA

Professional footballer Michail Antonio from the English Premier League club may have had a stroke of luck in a serious car accident. The London club announced in the evening that the 34-year-old was in a stable condition. "Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently being treated in a hospital in central London under close supervision," said West Ham, the club of German international striker Niclas Füllkrug.

The Hammers did not provide any further details, but announced an update "in due course". An initial announcement had initially caused great concern when the player's state of health was still completely unclear. The attacker has played for the Londoners since 2015. So far, he has scored a total of 83 goals in 322 competitive matches.

Not Antonio's first accident

As the Mirror newspaper reported, this is not the first time Antonio has been involved in an accident. At Christmas 2019, he crashed his luxury car into a front garden while dressed as a snowman. According to his own account, he was driving a little too fast on a slippery road.

West Ham's next game is scheduled for Monday evening at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

SDA