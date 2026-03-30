The Bosnians around oldie Edin Dzeko (no. 11) will challenge Italy in the World Cup play-offs. IMAGO/NurPhoto

Edin Dzeko shows almost every week at FC Schalke 04 that he still has what it takes at the age of 40. Now the star striker wants to go to the World Cup with Bosnia-Herzegovina. The pressure is huge for play-off opponents Italy.

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Italy's Federico Dimarco rejected the suspicion of arrogance. "I've been called arrogant - but how could I be? By what right, when we haven't been to a World Cup for twelve years?" said the Inter Milan international. A video showing him celebrating as Bosnia-Herzegovina reached the final caused a stir ahead of the play-off showdown.

🚨JUST IN: Footage leaked of the Italian team celebrating after watching Bosnia and Herzegovina win on penalties...



Italy will now play Bosnia for a final World Cup spot.pic.twitter.com/ZXBBlBahkd — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) March 27, 2026

The team led by superstar Edin Dzeko will not be an easy opponent for Italy in the decisive match for participation in the World Cup. Dzeko wants to fire the team of coach and former Bundesliga professional Sergej Barbarez to the World Cup for the second time in the association's history. The Bosnians were there for the first time in Germany's title year of 2014 - even then, of course, with Dzeko.

Dzeko still makes the difference at 40

The center forward is now 40 years old, but is still a defensive terror. When the former Bundesliga top scorer moved to FC Schalke 04 in the second division in the winter, many wondered: Does he still have it in him? The exceptional sportsman, who played for Manchester City, AS Roma and Inter Milan among others during his career, answers this question almost on a weekly basis.

In eight games for the second division leaders, Dzeko has scored six times. He is the difference-maker for Schalke and also in the Bosnian national team. With six goals in the World Cup qualifiers, the captain is the top scorer for Barbarez's team. With his goal in the 86th minute to make it 1:1 in the semi-final in Wales, Dzeko made it possible for his team to play extra time and win the penalty shoot-out.

"We deserved to reach the final, we had a good qualifying campaign," said Dzeko. "Now the Italians are coming to Zenica as heavy favorites, but we have 90 minutes to show what we can do. We will definitely give everything."

Dimarco expects a "hot patch"

For Dzeko, Ermedin Demirovic from VfB Stuttgart & Co., qualifying for the World Cup would be a great success that is not necessarily a prerequisite. It's a different story in Italy. If the four-time world champions miss out on the mega-tournament with 48 teams in the USA, Mexico and Canada, it would be a sporting disaster. Three World Cups in a row without Italy: that used to seem unimaginable. The pressure is huge.

"We've seen a bit of a monster this week when you think back to what has happened to Italy in recent years," revealed Sandro Tonali after the 2-0 semi-final win over Northern Ireland. The 25-year-old and Moise Kean fired Italy into the play-off final on Tuesday. However, Italy did not play very well against the staid Northern Irish. Bosnia-Herzegovina will be a challenging opponent.

Federico Dimarco (right) celebrates with Sandro Tonali over the 1:0 win against Northern Ireland. IMAGO/Sportimage

"We know it will be a tough game - the Bosnians have the same desire as us to go to the World Cup," said Dimarco, who describes his opponent Dzeko as a friend and says he even met him on vacation. "We will do everything we can to make it. We are Italy, we have responsibility and we deserve it."

The winner of the big showdown in the "Bilino Polje" stadium in Zenica would face Canada, Qatar and Switzerland in Group B of the World Cup.