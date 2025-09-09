Gennaro Gattuso clinches a dramatic victory with Italy against Israel. IMAGO/Ball Raw Images

Own goals, late redemption and great emotions: Italy shambles its way to a 5:4 win against Israel and is back on course for the World Cup. Fans recommend medical assistance for the new national coach.

The 5:4 spectacle against Israel in the World Cup qualifiers triggered a whirlwind of emotions in Italy. "An amazing victory", cheered the "Gazzetta dello Sport", but noted after the trembling into injury time: "What a scare. And what mistakes."

The "Corriere dello Sport" was delighted by "the beauty of the inexplicable" and summarized the events in Debrecen, Hungary, as follows: "It's a madhouse."

Only Sandro Tonali's late goal (90.+1 minute) redeemed the Squadra Azzurra on a memorable evening. Italy twice turned around a deficit and led 4:2 until the 87th minute, but an own goal from Alessandro Bastoni and a goal from Dor Peretz brought the Israelis back into the game. It was only in stoppage time that Tonali scored the much-acclaimed winner "Today was a nightmare," said Italy's new national coach Gennaro Gattuso. "We're crazy because we conceded some ridiculous goals," added the 47-year-old.

However, the coach praised the fact that his team "played with heart and soul". "You have to give the boys credit because they had the strength to react to every slap in the face they got," said Gattuso. After the turbulent match, users on social media recommended that the national coach's cardiologist be contacted as a precaution.

Italy's fear of the demon

It was Gattuso's second win in his second game in charge after the 5:0 win against Estonia. With nine points, the Italians moved up to second place in Group G behind Norway.

The victory against Israel "breathes new life into a national team that is struggling with the demon of another World Cup elimination for the third time in a row," wrote "Tuttosport", recalling that Italy had missed out on the World Cup twice before.

This demon has taken up residence at the national team's headquarters in Coverciano, the paper fears, and already sees Gattuso as the savior. "Thanks to the exorcism of the man who lifted this trophy into the sky, it could finally disappear."

