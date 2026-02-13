Alex Frei has been coach of the Swiss U21 national team since the beginning of February. The 46-year-old talks to blue Sport about the tasks ahead, the build-up to the European Championship qualifiers and his own time with the national team.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alex Frei talks to blue Sport about his upcoming tasks as the new U21 coach of the Swiss national team.

The 46-year-old joins the team at an important stage of the European Championship qualifiers and knows: "There's a lot of work to do."

First and foremost, Frei now wants to get to know the staff and the players and try to get the most out of the first team-up in March. Show more

"We are in a crucial phase of the European Championship qualifiers. Alex has the quality and mentality to qualify with our U-21 national team after all" - these were the words of national team director Pierluigi Tami at the end of January.

After five games, the Swiss U21s are in third place in Group C with eight points. A few points are still needed to secure qualification for the tournament. The next match against the Faroe Islands is scheduled for March 27 in Thun. The draw begins a few days before that on March 23.

The Group C table in the European Championship qualifiers for the 2027 tournament.

Frei: "There's a lot of work to do"

Accordingly, Frei has little time to implement his ideas. "The planning is in full swing. It's about getting to know the people and collecting ideas. It's also about gathering impressions of the players. Who can you call up, who not? Who makes sense, who doesn't?", reveals the U21 coach on blue Sport and makes it clear: "There's a lot of work to do."

His idea was to play dynamic, attacking football. "That was also one of the reasons why the SFA asked me if I wanted to do it: because I have similar views on how we should play," says Frei.

"Dominant in possession, dynamic, offensive. I try to get these ideas in as quickly as possible. But there's a difference between being a national team coach and a club coach. You simply have these ten days to implement something."

Four days after the game against the Faroe Islands, Switzerland will face Estonia - also in Thun. Alex Frei and Co. have a total of five games left to secure qualification for Euro 2027.

