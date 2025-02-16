The 2-1 defeat in Sion was FC Zurich's fourth defeat in the last five games. FCZ thus missed out on catching up with the top flight of the Super League. Steven Zuber is correspondingly annoyed.

After their fourth defeat in the last five games, FCZ remain in 8th place and are now in the relegation group. Steven Zuber knows: "It's going to be tight for us at some point."

The lack of efficiency is the main problem for Zuber: "You can't go home with just one goal again with so many chances." Show more

FC Zurich got off to a flying start to the season, leading the table after the first twelve matchdays. Back then, at the end of October, they won 2:0 in Sion. But since that last visit to Valais, the Zurich team has been in a rut. FCZ won only two of their next twelve games - against basement teams Yverdon and Winterthur.

Saturday's visit to the Tourbillon was lost 2:1. As a result, FCZ failed to take another step forward and remained stuck in 8th place. "We had to decide the game for ourselves in the first half. We had a lot of opportunities. They come out of nowhere to take the lead - that should never happen to us," said an annoyed Steven Zuber on blue Sport after the defeat.

FCZ are in danger of missing out on a place in the Championship Group and with it the chance to achieve their major goal of playing in the European Cup next season. FCZ have nine games left to finish in the top six. "We have to learn from this. Because at some point it's going to be tight for us," said Zuber.

"We have to take ourselves by the nose"

The 56-time international also knows where the big problem lies: "We're missing goals. We have to take ourselves to task. You can't go home with just one goal after so many chances. Every game has been like this so far."

The blue Sport reporter wants to know from Zuber whether there are any positives to take away from the game against Sion. "What am I supposed to talk about positive things when we've lost again?" was the FCZ player's counter-question, but he did find something: "The positive thing is that we're all sticking together and staying true to our plan. And that once again so many people came to support us."