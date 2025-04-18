With three goals in the last seven minutes, Manchester United pull off a dramatic turnaround against Lyon and advance to the semi-finals of the Europa League. The press review of the soccer miracle in the "Theatre of Dreams".

No time? blue News summarizes for you Manchester United achieve a dramatic turnaround against Olympique Lyon with three goals in the final stages of extra time and advance to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Memories of the historic night in 1999 when United turned the Champions League final against Bayern Munich around with two late goals.

The memorable match dominated the headlines of the European sports media on Friday. Show more

In Manchester United's Theater of Dreams, memories of the historic night in 1999 against FC Bayern Munich suddenly came flooding back. "I watched the documentary from 1999 to get inspiration for those moments. It was a great night. At 2:4, we thought it was over. But it's never over here. Anything is possible here," said Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim after the 5-4 triumph in the Europa League quarter-finals against Olympique Lyon with three goals in the last seven minutes of extra time.

The game against Lyon did indeed have similarities to arguably the greatest match in the Red Devils' glorious club history 26 years ago, when Bayern were shattered by goals from Teddy Sheringham and Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer in stoppage time in a 2-1 win in the Champions League final.

This time the stars were Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire, who turned around a game they thought they had lost with a double strike in the 120th minute - and sent Old Trafford into ecstasy. Just like the English media.

England

The Guardian: "Celebrating like it's 1999: Maguire heads Man United to victory in chaotic comeback"

Daily Mail: "This is football - bloody hell! When you lose 4-2 and still progress, that's Amorim! What an absolutely ridiculous game of football!"

The Independent: "Manchester United save their season with a breathtaking comeback that is second to none! Ruben Amorim's side were six minutes away from Europa League elimination before Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire's late goals clinched it."

France

RMC Sport: "The most remarkable comeback: from 4-2 to 4-5 in eight minutes, the story of the incredible nightmare Lyon experienced at Old Trafford."

L'Èquipe: "Olympique Lyon collapse after a memorable game."

Foot Mercato: "England revel in OL's misery against Manchester United."

Switzerland

Blick: "Football crazy in Manchester. And with Sandro Schärer, a Swiss referee is right in the middle of it."

SRF: "Wild end to a wild game - 2:4 becomes 5:4: Man United with a mega turnaround in extra time."

Tages-Anzeiger: "Manchester United can salvage their disastrous domestic season with an international title after a sensational comeback."

International

Gazzetta dello Sport (Italy): "The craziest game of the year! Three-goal comeback in seven minutes, Lyon in shock."

Kicker (Germany): "Madness in extra time: Maguire heads Man United into the semi-finals."

Sport1 (Germany): "Complete Man United madness. Madness was almost an understatement for this incredible game of football. Manchester United won 5-4 after extra time against Olympique Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, turning the game around in the space of a few minutes."

