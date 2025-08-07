New sporting director, new coach, new players, new strategy: Italy's traditional club AC Milan is turning everything on its head to get back on the road to success. Right in the middle of it all: Ardon Jashari.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The transfer is now complete: Ardon Jashari is moving to AC Milan.

No stone has been left unturned in Milan: New sporting director, new coach, new leaders, new direction.

Although Jashari will be up against big-name competition in Milan, he is likely to benefit from the experience of Real legend Luka Modric either way. Show more

8th place in the table, missed out on international business: AC Milan can look back on a totally botched season. With its pride wounded, Milan undergoes a major change of strategy.

New sporting director and new coach

On May 26, Igli Tare was introduced as AC Milan's new sporting director. Born in Albania, he was in charge at Lazio Roma from 2008 to 2023. Now he is to orchestrate the planned new start at Milan.

The coaching position has already been filled: Massimiliano Allegri is returning to the Rossoneri after 11 years, with whom he won the title in 2011. Allegri later coached Juventus Turin (2014-19/2021-24) and led the Old Lady to five league titles. Milan also dream of such successes.

A change of strategy is being implemented

The American investors who took over AC Milan in August 2022 for €1.2 billion have acted according to the motto in recent years: buy young players cheaply and then sell them at a high price. A supposedly interesting concept from an economic point of view. But if there is no success, the project is doomed to failure. And the Milanese have now reached this point.

The management team around Tare does not want to throw the strategy completely overboard, but the promising talents are to be joined by players with plenty of experience and a winning mentality. Real leaders, which Milan have been lacking recently. Like Luka Modric, for example.

Alongside Modric?

The six-time Champions League winner is leaving Real Madrid this summer after 13 years and should help Milan with his experience, not least in central midfield - possibly alongside Jashari?

However, the 23-year-old from Cham will be up against some serious competition in his position at Milan. Youssouf Fofana, Ismaël Bennacer, Yacine Adli and new signing Samuele Ricci are also to be found in defensive midfield. Milan's plan: Jashari is to complete the new Milan midfield alongside the defensive-minded Ricci and Modric.

Incidentally, Jashari is not the first Swiss player to play for Milan. Johann Vogel (2005 to 2006), Philippe Senderos (2008 to 2009), Ricardo Rodriguez (2017 to 2020) and Noah Okafor (since 2023) were or are already under contract with the traditional Italian club. YB defender Zachary Athekame is also said to be on the verge of a move to the Rossoneri.

