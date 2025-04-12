Uli Hoeness says: "Thomas Müller will always find a place at FC Bayern." Picture: Felix Hörhager/dpa

FC Bayern wants to integrate Thomas Müller into the club's work later on. Uli Hoeness has an idea for the time after his career ends and also talks about dream player Florian Wirtz.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness comments in an interview on the case of Thomas Müller, who will no longer have a contract with his parent club this summer after 25 years.

Hoeness contradicts rumors that there have been disagreements between the club and Müller and reveals how he envisages working with the 35-year-old in the future.

Hoeness also talks about dream player Florian Wirtz and explains why a transfer is out of the question at the moment. Show more

Uli Hoeness would recommend an educational trip to Thomas Müller if he were to end his career in the summer. "If he stops playing football in the summer, I would personally advise him to spend a year or two looking around the world of sport - on behalf of and possibly at the expense of FC Bayern," Hoeness told Welt am Sonntag.

"My idea: He goes to study the NBA for three months, the NFL for three months, then to England, for example to Manchester United. He then comes back with a certain amount of experience. And discuss with us what he could do at FC Bayern in the future," he continued.

Quarrel with Müller?

Müller (35) and FC Bayern are parting ways in the summer after 25 years. The 2014 world champion's future plans are not yet known. In any case, FC Bayern wants to involve Müller in the club's work in the future. "There are so many tasks at the club that Thomas Müller will always find a place," said Honorary President Hoeness (73).

The Bayern patron also refuted rumors that there had been disagreements between the club and Müller. That was "a myth", said Hoeness. "Thomas is one of my favorite players. Over the past two years, I have repeatedly told him that I would like to sit down with him to talk about his plans for the future."

"Not yet!"

Hoeness considers Müller to be "an absolutely capable" man "who will also be able to hold the reins of FC Bayern off the pitch in the future. He has shown interest, but has always said: 'Not yet!

However, Hoeness himself had suggested that the attacking star end his career at the premiere of Müller's documentary in February. "I wanted to build Thomas a bridge to the fact that it could possibly end up not being extended. I don't think any fan will be happy if Thomas Müller only sits on the bench," said Hoeness.

Bayern lack the money for Wirtz transfer

Hoeness also ruled out a possible transfer of international Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen to FC Bayern Munich for the time being. "We would need special funds for his transfer, like the German government. That's why it's not an issue at the moment," said the honorary president of FC Bayern.

Hoeness would like to see the attacking player join the German soccer record champions. "But that's my opinion as a private individual, and the player is under contract with Bayer Leverkusen," explained the 73-year-old. FC Bayern has to save money. "There's not much left in our fixed deposit account." That's why we have to "rethink economically", Hoeness emphasized.

According to Hoeness, participation in the Club World Cup in the summer alone means that Munich will not make a large loss this year. "But there won't be one next year. FC Bayern has always made a profit for 25 years. We must not drift into a situation where it permanently makes big losses."

