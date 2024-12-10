After the match between St.Gallen and Basel, Xherdan Shaqiri criticized the quality of Swiss referees. In the comments on blue News, the FCB star received a lot of backlash for his statements.

FC St.Gallen and Basel draw 1:1 on Sunday.

After 72 minutes, the Basel players cheer about Kade's supposed goal. However, after VAR intervention, the goal is rescinded - instead, Basel's Traoré is shown a red card. In an interview with blue Sport, Shaqiri was annoyed by the decision.

The FCB star criticized the lack of quality of the Swiss referees. In the comments on blue News, many users defended the referees. Show more

The comments of blue News readers

waki: "Shaq is also a good player, but not a great one. He also makes too many mistakes - so the referees also have the right to make mistakes."

Lockiefru35: "So Shaq should learn the rules and not just talk about them."

Obvious: "The referee whistled correctly according to the rule book (...) The health of the players has priority, and that was at risk with Quintilla when the Basel player first hit the ball and then his leg with an outstretched leg. Fortunately, nothing was broken. Shaqiri doesn't know the rules. He shouldn't make such a big deal of it."

Jetztaber123: "If Shaqiri takes a closer look, will he stick to the same opinion? If the VAR decides in your favor, then it's fine, but if it's for the opponent, then it's not. Shaqiri should think about it if this had happened to him and he had to leave the pitch with a broken ankle. Then he would certainly think differently. It's like in real life, it's always the others' fault. There is a lack of respect for the referee's work. Without them, there would be no games at all. Respect and fairness are being lost more and more. Time to look for mistakes in yourself."

Dan: "(...) Only Shaqiri knows what there is to discuss about this red card as an exclusive opinion."

starlight: "Footballers should finally realize that in football a referee enforces the rules, mistakes can happen and constant complaining should also be punished immediately with a yellow card. This foul could have led to a serious injury and therefore the red card is absolutely justified. Please play better, cause fewer rough fouls and stop complaining. footballers could learn a lot from female footballers!"

lisabonabetha67: "Unfortunately, Shaqiri is definitely not right. Traoré didn't play the ball (...). Red is justified. The other thing Shaqiri says, whether we have the right referees, is justified. There should be opportunities to appeal against match-deciding scenes (...)."

Yandev77: "(...) For me, Quintilla was late, so he didn't get the ball, he ran into Traoré's foot! Tschudi should not only have looked at the still image, but at Traoré's entire action, which might have led to a different decision adapted to the situation."

Sufintei20: "Shaqiri shouldn't give interviews when he's tired! The referee's decisions were correct!"

budiwo53: "In my opinion, the attack was clearly aimed at the ball - therefore no foul and therefore a wrong decision by the referee and Var 🙁"

Agnes_1956: "The rules regarding handball or standing on one's feet are interpreted far too strictly. This results in expert opinions where the referee and the VAR always look bad. When will the referees finally stand together and demand that the VAR be dispensed with and decisions be recognized (...)."

Plimmiego62: "Every weekend the same discussion about refereeing mistakes. We have bad referees - that's clear. But the VAR also makes a lot of mistakes, often deciding in favor of the home club, which is also wrong. Traoré should never have seen red, he clearly hits the ball first and can't help it if the opponent puts his foot there - for me a clear wrong decision that can decide the championship!"

giannirodolfo: "Luckily I'm not a referee! I wouldn't feel like whistling after the weekly comments. That's why I congratulate all the referees who carry on regardless!!!!"

Wiojatzog55: "I'm already looking forward to it, so that we have better referees on the pitch, I'm sure Shaqiri will sign up for a course. Because FCB couldn't win, the referee should once again take the rap."

Wauchiefro46: "I used to understand that referees are only human and can make mistakes. The introduction of super slow motion later revealed many mistakes, but also many correct decisions that were just as controversial in real time. The VAR was introduced to prevent such discussions from happening again. I would say: project failed (it's not for nothing that Sweden is already discussing abolishing it again)! Not only are there still a lot of discussions, there are also constant interruptions to matches, which in my opinion ruin top-level football even more than it already is, for spectators and players alike. Everything is getting more and more complicated, and that doesn't make life any better."

giannirodolfo: "Now I have the solution: Let AI manage the games!"