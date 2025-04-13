Gregor Kobel (right) would be delighted to see Mats Hummels return to BVB. Picture: Keystone

Mats Hummels is still being discussed after Dortmund's 2:2 draw in Munich. The sporting director and the goalkeeper talk about a brief comeback in the BVB jersey.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Will Mats Hummels make a comeback in the BVB jersey? Dortmund's management is said to be considering a short-term signing for Hummels in view of the personnel shortages following the long-term absence of Nico Schlotterbeck.

Hummels is said to be in favor of the plan. Just like national team goalkeeper Gregor Kobel: "I would be delighted. I had three mega years with him." Show more

Thoughts of a brief comeback for Mats Hummels in a Borussia Dortmund shirt at the Club World Cup in the USA this summer were also discussed after the Bundesliga classic in Munich.

"I would be delighted. I had three mega years with him," said goalkeeper Gregor Kobel after BVB's 2:2 draw against FC Bayern, when asked about his former front man Hummels. "What we pulled off back there in the Champions League was mega," enthused the Swiss goalkeeper looking back.

"I know what Mats can do"

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl reacted more cautiously and did not want to be specific. "Everyone knows how much we value Mats. I know what he can do, what the club means to him. But for now, we would like to concentrate on the sporting matters at hand," said Kehl.

The 45-year-old did not want to make the big and emotional topic of Hummels any bigger ahead of Dortmund's quarter-final second leg against FC Barcelona in the Premier League next Tuesday. "To be honest, we haven't really dealt with this topic these days," assured Kehl on Saturday evening in the Munich Arena.

Kehl: If it becomes an issue...

"We haven't made this topic our topic at the moment. If it becomes one, we will communicate and discuss it accordingly," Kehl continued.

The 36-year-old Hummels currently plays for AS Roma and recently announced the end of his career in the summer. BVB's plan to sign him as a standby professional for the Club World Cup from June 15 to July 13 in the USA is said to have found favor with Hummels. The reason given for this is that the defender still has strong ties to his former club.

The BVB management is said to be considering a short-term commitment from Hummels in view of the personnel shortages following the long-term absence of national defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

Videos from the department