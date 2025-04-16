Dortmund showed a strong reaction in the quarter-final second leg and at times sniffed a turnaround against Barça that was no longer thought possible. Nati goalie Gregor Kobel answers blue Sport's questions after the elimination.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Borussia Dortmund beat Barcelona 3:1 in the quarter-final second leg of the Champions League, but after a clear 4:0 defeat in the first leg, it was not enough to progress.

Nati goalkeeper Gregor Kobel talks about the strong performance in front of the home crowd in an interview with blue Sport and says: "Everyone can be proud of the game today, even if it wasn't enough in the end." Show more

The fans celebrated their BVB, the players cheered a prestigious victory for morale. The Dortmund miracle may not have happened, but Dortmund passed the test of character after their 3:1 victory in the Champions League quarter-final second leg against FC Barcelona.

"We knew it would be a difficult game mentally for Barcelona and a slightly easier one for us. After the 0:4, we had a lot to gain and they had a lot to lose," said national team goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in an interview with blue Sport after the final whistle.

They knew that they could bring any opponent to their knees in front of a home crowd. "Especially when we play at home in front of these fans. The energy that can arise in this stadium is very special. That makes it difficult for any opponent," says Kobel. "Everyone can be proud of the game today, even if it wasn't enough to progress in the end."

Boost for the final spurt in the Bundesliga?

Nevertheless, Kobel hopes that the strong performance will give Dortmund a boost for the final spurt of the season. "Games like today cost a lot of energy, both mentally and physically. From that point of view, it's about regenerating quickly and getting fresh again. And try to take the energy and the positive feelings we experienced with us."

For Dortmund, it is now all about securing a place in the top flight next season. On Easter Sunday, the current eighth-placed team will continue their race to catch up against direct rivals Borussia Mönchengladbach.

