Young Boys go down 6-2 at home to Grasshoppers, who are in second-last place. Frustration and anger dominate in the Bern camp after the game. Comments on the game.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB lose their last home game of the year against GC by a surprisingly clear 2:6.

According to captain Loris Benito and coach Gerardo Seoane, YB were unable to cope with their opponents' high pressing.

While Benito spoke of an "absolutely poor performance", Seoane was primarily annoyed by the sleepy start.

In the last game before the winter break against Lugano, YB are in danger of losing touch with the top group. Show more

"It was an absolutely poor performance," hisses YB captain Loris Benito in an interview with blue Sport after the 6-2 defeat against GC. "I'm repeating myself. We've already had a few games like that this season." And yet: nobody in Bern had expected such a clear defeat against the second-last placed Zurich team before the game.

"It's self-inflicted, we have to be very hard on ourselves and realize that we were completely out of place today," Benito continued angrily.

The visitors' high pressing in particular caused problems for YB. Although they had anticipated that their opponents would be extremely aggressive and go into tackles early on, the game plan they had devised "didn't work", explained Benito.

"We fell apart at the end"

"First and foremost, what annoys me the most is that we overslept at the start," said a frustrated YB coach Seoane. "Right from the start, we didn't manage to play out against their pressing, even though there was plenty of space behind the chain."

But it wasn't just at the back that things went wrong for YB on Wednesday, they also failed to convert numerous chances up front despite scoring two goals. "If the first half ends 3-3, nobody says anything", Benito is certain and reveals: "We had the best feeling that we could still turn the game around. But we fell apart at the end."

After the 2:4 in the 85th minute and the red card against Rayan Raveloson, two more GC goals were scored - within two minutes. That was naturally annoying, confirmed Seoane. "We come back into the game and you get the feeling you're close. But in the end, you make one or two too many individual mistakes." In the end, they were simply "naive". "The last two goals were superfluous", the YB coach concludes.

Because Basel won at the same time in Lucerne on Wednesday, Ludovic Magnin's team moved back past the Bernese and into third place. YB, meanwhile, even fell behind Lugano and, shortly before the winter break, were only in fifth place, eight points behind leaders Thun.

But there is hardly time to get too angry about it. "We have an incredibly important game against Lugano on Sunday to finish this preliminary round with a positive result. We have to look ahead," says Benito.

You might also be interested in this