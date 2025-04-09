Even before the game in Iceland, national team keeper Elvira Herzog is being counted out by the media. "Is the No. 1 wobbling?" asks Blick. After the mega-bock for 1:2, national team coach Pia Sundhage also commented on the goalie personnel issue. Backing looks different so shortly before the European Championship.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you At 3:3 in Iceland, a weakly taken free kick slips through the hands of national team goalkeeper Elvira Herzog. It was the second mistake in a row after the one against France.

The "No.1" had already been criticized before the game, and now the next blunder. Coach Pia Sundhage, who explicitly backed her goalkeeper before the game in Reykjavik, said after the game: "I haven't spoken to the goalkeeping coaches yet. We'll see how we deal with it. It really is difficult." Show more

Elvira Herzog cut a poor figure when the French scored from a free-kick to make it 2-0 in St. Gallen on Friday: she didn't get her hands up quickly enough and the goal went through her gloves.

And because the previous goals against Norway were not unstoppable, Herzog was counted out by the media ahead of the thriller in Iceland. "Is the No. 1 wobbling?" asks Blick, and it's not alone. An absurdity for SRF expert Rachel Rinast. "The fact that even the No. 1 question is asked after this mistake is too much," she says on TV.

But then the goal was conceded in stoppage time of the second half. A harmlessly kicked free kick slipped through Herzog's fingers. Mega-buck, no question!

She wanted to radiate confidence ahead of the crucial Nations League match. She analyzed the France game, says Herzog, "as always, to learn from it." She would have ticked off the mistake shortly after it happened, she says. "You have to be back at one hundred percent by the time the whistle blows again."

But it seems that everything is easier said than done. The new goat in Iceland shows that mistakes and reporting have definitely left their mark.

"I haven't spoken to the goalkeeping coaches yet"

And Sundhage continues to fuel the discussion after the game. Before the game, she explicitly backed Herzog. "She's still number one. The important thing is to learn from your mistakes."

After the 3-3 draw in Iceland, Sundhage said: "I haven't spoken to the goalkeeping coaches yet. We'll see how we deal with it. It really is difficult."

It seems obvious that coach Sundhage doesn't really have Herzog's back after the 3-3 draw.

