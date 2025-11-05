  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Do you think that's fair?" What Cristiano Ronaldo says about the end of his career, Messi and the World Cup title

dpa

5.11.2025 - 18:00

Talks about the end of his career: Cristiano Ronaldo. (archive picture)
Talks about the end of his career: Cristiano Ronaldo. (archive picture)
Picture: dpa

Cristiano Ronaldo talks about his possible career end in an interview - and reveals why the World Cup title is not his big dream.

DPA

05.11.2025, 18:00

05.11.2025, 18:04

Next summer's World Cup will probably be the last for Portugal's football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The 40-year-old attacking player announced in an interview that he will soon be retiring, but without giving an exact date. "I will be prepared. Of course it will be hard and difficult. I'll probably cry," Ronaldo said as a guest on "Piers Morgan Uncensored".

But he had been "preparing for my future" since the age of 25 or 26, added Ronaldo, who is under contract with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. In the "Forbes" list of the world's best-paid footballers published last month, the five-time world footballer is once again at the top with earnings of around 240 million euros this season.

Best earning sportsman. Ronaldo earns over a quarter of a billion dollars - Messi and Benzema also in the top 10

Best earning sportsmanRonaldo earns over a quarter of a billion dollars - Messi and Benzema also in the top 10

"Nothing compares to the adrenaline rush we get when we score a goal. But everything has a beginning and an end, so I'll be prepared," said Ronaldo, who has scored more than 950 goals in over 1,000 games.

Ronaldo on the World Cup and Messi

Winning the World Cup title is still missing from the 2016 European champion's collection of titles, but is not his dream. "To decide what? To decide that I'm one of the best in history? I have to win a competition with six or seven games to do that? Do you think that's fair?"

Ronaldo, who has won the Champions League five times, is often compared to Lionel Messi (38), who plays for Inter Miami. Argentina's superstar won the 2022 World Cup and said it was his lifelong dream. On the debate about who is the better footballer, Ronaldo said: "Is Messi better than me? I disagree with that."

You might also be interested in this

More from this section

Video ticker. Kobel strong, Haaland stronger - City play Dortmund up against the wall

Video tickerKobel strong, Haaland stronger - City play Dortmund up against the wall

Champions League in the ticker. Barcelona cold showered in Bruges ++ Lautaro gives Inter the lead

Champions League in the tickerBarcelona cold showered in Bruges ++ Lautaro gives Inter the lead

France. Break of several weeks for Dembélé, Hakimi and Nuno Mendes

FranceBreak of several weeks for Dembélé, Hakimi and Nuno Mendes