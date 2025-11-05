Talks about the end of his career: Cristiano Ronaldo. (archive picture) Picture: dpa

Cristiano Ronaldo talks about his possible career end in an interview - and reveals why the World Cup title is not his big dream.

DPA dpa

Next summer's World Cup will probably be the last for Portugal's football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The 40-year-old attacking player announced in an interview that he will soon be retiring, but without giving an exact date. "I will be prepared. Of course it will be hard and difficult. I'll probably cry," Ronaldo said as a guest on "Piers Morgan Uncensored".

But he had been "preparing for my future" since the age of 25 or 26, added Ronaldo, who is under contract with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. In the "Forbes" list of the world's best-paid footballers published last month, the five-time world footballer is once again at the top with earnings of around 240 million euros this season.

"Nothing compares to the adrenaline rush we get when we score a goal. But everything has a beginning and an end, so I'll be prepared," said Ronaldo, who has scored more than 950 goals in over 1,000 games.

Ronaldo on the World Cup and Messi

Winning the World Cup title is still missing from the 2016 European champion's collection of titles, but is not his dream. "To decide what? To decide that I'm one of the best in history? I have to win a competition with six or seven games to do that? Do you think that's fair?"

Ronaldo, who has won the Champions League five times, is often compared to Lionel Messi (38), who plays for Inter Miami. Argentina's superstar won the 2022 World Cup and said it was his lifelong dream. On the debate about who is the better footballer, Ronaldo said: "Is Messi better than me? I disagree with that."

