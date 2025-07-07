The day after the 2-0 win over Iceland in the second European Championship group game, Sydney Schertenleib and Johan Djourou answer questions from journalists. The Nati media conference live now.
The media conference in the ticker
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Djourou raves about Schertenleib
"I talk a lot with Sydney. I'm not going to say what I said to her because she knows. But she has so many qualities, she's very important for us. The way she works - against and with the ball - is incredible. She still has a lot to learn. But to play like that at the age of 18 is incredible," said Djourou, praising his seatmate.
-
What was the mood like after the game against Iceland?
"The most important thing was to win the game. It had been a long time since our last win. That was important for the feeling. They're all proud, but they work for it. We continue to work. The mixture is good," said Djourou. "We also know that a very important game is coming up on Thursday."
-
What's different at a Women's European Championship?
"The focus, the concentration and the training are the same. What's different for me is the team spirit. The bond within the team is so important for us, I notice that. There's a lot of hugging, which wasn't the case with the men," says Djourou.
-
Djourou: "The atmosphere is incredible"
How has Djourou experienced the atmosphere in the stadiums so far? "I was surprised by the people. The march to the stadium was incredible, the atmosphere was unbelievable," says Djourou. "A win like that makes everything even better."
-
Schertenleib and Djourou are there
The media conference can begin.
-
The Nati notes on the Iceland performance
With the hard-fought victory over Iceland, Switzerland is back in the race for a quarter-final ticket. A performance of will from everyone, but not all players were good enough against the Icelanders. Click here for the Nati scores.
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker of the Swiss national team's media conference. Sydney Schertenleib and SFA sports coordinator Johan Djourou will speak to the media from 4.10 pm on the day after the 2-0 win against Iceland.