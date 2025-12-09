Stéphane Henchoz made 205 appearances for Liverpool and still keeps a close eye on what's going on at the club. The 51-year-old tells blue Sport what he thinks about the spat between Liverpool and Mo Salah.

Patrick Lämmle

Mo Salah has been playing for Liverpool since 2017 and has long been a club legend. He has won everything there is to win with the Reds. Last season, the 33-year-old Egyptian scored 29 goals and set up 18 more in 38 league games on his way to the league title. Madness! And the start to the new season was also successful. Liverpool won their first five league games and Salah impressed with two goals and two assists.

But then the Reds' total collapse began. Liverpool lost six out of seven games in the league, whereupon Arne Slot made a statement and dropped Mo Salah to the bench. Liverpool promptly won 2:0 against West Ham, Salah played one half against Sunderland (1:1) and was again left out against Leeds United (3:3).

What Henchoz says about Salah's demotion

Salah is furious after this demotion. In an interview, he settles accounts with the club and publicly lashes out at the coach.

Ex-Liverpool player Stéphane Henchoz says in an interview with blue Sport: "A difficult case for Liverpool and for Slot." Last season, Salah played "outstandingly", but "at the start of this season you could see that Salah's legs are no longer as fast". Mental factors also play a role, of course, and Henchoz is critical of Salah in this respect.

From the coach's point of view, it's clear: "If you lose so many games, then you have to do something." It is also clear that Salah is not happy to be on the bench three times in a row. "But for me, he doesn't have to say that in public. Because if you do that, you've reached the point where the relationship breaks down." Henchoz finds it hard to imagine them going into the future together.

In any case, consequences have already been drawn for the Champions League match against Inter Milan and Salah has not been included in the squad.

More on the topic