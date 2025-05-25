Will Granit Xhaka return to FC Basel in the summer? FCB President David Degen comments on the 32-year-old's statements to blue Sport.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Granit Xhaka surprises on Saturday with the statement that he will play for FC Basel again "soon".

FCB president David Degen, on the other hand, knows nothing and is exercising restraint.

The main problem: Xhaka still has a valid contract in Leverkusen until 2028. Show more

"One Xhaka is leaving, but soon the other one will be back here too", Granit Xhaka said as he said goodbye to his brother Taulant before the game against Lucerne on Saturday.

The Joggeli reacted with loud applause and deafening chants of Granit Xhaka. Of course, the question immediately arises: When is Xhaka planning his return to FCB? Could it be as early as summer 2025?

At first glance, this speculation doesn't seem so far-fetched, as Bayer Leverkusen are currently in the midst of a major sell-off. Alonso to Real Madrid, Frimpong and Wirtz to Liverpool, Tah to Bayern - and Xhaka back to FCB?

Return in summer 2025 probably unlikely

"We're honored that Granit says that. But he has a contract until 2028," said FCB president David Degen in an interview with blue Sport, urging restraint. "We don't know anything either. But we'll see what time brings."

Contract until 2028 means that FCB would have to pay a transfer fee to Bayer Leverkusen in the event of an earlier transfer. With three years remaining on his contract, that's quite a chunk. "That's not an issue, as things stand now - really not an issue," says Degen.

"We have to live financially healthy. We can only spend what we earn," continued the FCB boss.

The current prime example of Shaqiri shows that FCB has the potential to bring back players. Could they both play for FCB again in the future? "Only time will tell. Right now we have to enjoy the moment," laughs Degen.