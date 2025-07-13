FIFA boss Gianni Infantino was delighted with the project close to his heart. Picture: Keystone

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino describes the Club World Cup organized by the world association "as the most successful club competition in the world" ahead of Sunday's final between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

At a media event in New York's Trump Tower, Infantino countered the criticism of the new 32-team competition in recent weeks. When asked about the German Jürgen Klopp, who described the Club World Cup in the new format over a period of four weeks as "the worst idea ever implemented in football", the Swiss responded in more general terms. "I respect everyone and everyone's opinion," said the FIFA boss.

He himself feels encouraged in his heartfelt project. "The golden era of club football has begun." Infantino cited various figures: A total of 2.5 million spectators had come to the stadiums for the 63 matches, an average of 40,000 per game.

2.1 billion dollars in revenue

The "revolutionary" TV contract with the streaming service DAZN made it possible for 20 billion viewers worldwide to watch all matches free of charge. "Name me one competition in club football that is completely free to watch," Infantino asked rhetorically. 2.1 billion dollars in revenue was generated, an average of 33 million dollars per match.

The prize money for the participants amounted to one billion dollars. The final victory on Sunday alone will be rewarded with 40 million dollars. "Together, we have created something new that is changing the map of football," said Infantino.

Thanks to Trump

His closeness to Donald Trump was also discussed. Infantino expressed his "great thanks" to the American president for his support at the tournament. This was indispensable for the event in the new large format with 32 participants. And it was also important in view of next year's World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA, which will feature 48 national teams for the first time.

"You can't think about organizing a competition like this without the absolute support and full commitment of the respective government. My big thanks therefore go to President Trump and his entire team. They were fantastic."

