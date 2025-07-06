What do football fans who have traveled to Switzerland for the European Women's Championship think of the country? blue Sport asked them before the match between Iceland and Finland.

Sandro Zappella

blue Sport asked the fans in Thun what they thought of Switzerland before the first match of the European Championship between Finland and Iceland. The answers to the questions about what first comes to mind for football tourists when they think of Switzerland and what they like here are wide-ranging. The only thing they all agree on is what they don't like here.

Find out the answers to these questions and which famous Swiss personality comes to mind first in the video above.

