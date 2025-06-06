At the press conference ahead of the test matches against Mexico and the USA, Granit Xhaka comments on the transfer rumors surrounding him. Is a return to FC Basel an option?

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland will play test matches against Mexico and the USA in the coming days.

At the press conference before the international matches, Granit Xhaka is also asked about a possible return to FC Basel. It was he himself who gave the FCB fans hope when he said goodbye to his brother Taulant.

However, he will not be returning to FCB this summer. Show more

At Taulant Xhaka's farewell to FC Basel, his brother Granit drops a bombshell: "One Xhaka is leaving, but soon the other will be back here too." FCB boss David Degen is surprised: "We're honored that Granit said that, but we don't know anything." What then?

Xhaka is asked about his statement before Switzerland's international matches. "There are a lot of rumors, but I was the one who said in Basel that I'd be back soon. Of course I got the stadium fired up, but I still have three years left on my contract with Leverkusen."

Xhaka: "Something like that takes strength"

The whole family is happy in Leverkusen, as is he himself: "As things stand today, I will stay there." And yet he leaves a back door open regarding a transfer: "I can't guarantee what will happen tomorrow."

Leverkusen are undergoing a major upheaval and Xhaka hints that he doesn't necessarily want to be part of it: "I've already experienced a change at Arsenal in 2019. Something like that takes strength. And I'm no longer 25 years old, I'll soon be 33."

So is a return to FC Basel this summer an option after all? "No," is Xhaka's clear answer.

Granit Xhaka only knows that he will be playing for the Swiss national team in the next few games. Picture: Keystone

