At the press conference ahead of the test matches against Mexico and the USA, Granit Xhaka comments on the transfer rumors surrounding him. Is a return to FC Basel an option?
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Switzerland will play test matches against Mexico and the USA in the coming days.
- At the press conference before the international matches, Granit Xhaka is also asked about a possible return to FC Basel. It was he himself who gave the FCB fans hope when he said goodbye to his brother Taulant.
- However, he will not be returning to FCB this summer.
At Taulant Xhaka's farewell to FC Basel, his brother Granit drops a bombshell: "One Xhaka is leaving, but soon the other will be back here too." FCB boss David Degen is surprised: "We're honored that Granit said that, but we don't know anything." What then?
Xhaka is asked about his statement before Switzerland's international matches. "There are a lot of rumors, but I was the one who said in Basel that I'd be back soon. Of course I got the stadium fired up, but I still have three years left on my contract with Leverkusen."
Xhaka: "Something like that takes strength"
The whole family is happy in Leverkusen, as is he himself: "As things stand today, I will stay there." And yet he leaves a back door open regarding a transfer: "I can't guarantee what will happen tomorrow."
Leverkusen are undergoing a major upheaval and Xhaka hints that he doesn't necessarily want to be part of it: "I've already experienced a change at Arsenal in 2019. Something like that takes strength. And I'm no longer 25 years old, I'll soon be 33."
So is a return to FC Basel this summer an option after all? "No," is Xhaka's clear answer.