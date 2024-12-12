YB make a lightning start against VfB Stuttgart, but after taking an early lead they have no chance and lose 1:5. Despite the clear verdict, a mistake by the linesman gives rise to discussion.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Young Boys also lose their sixth game in the Champions League group stage. Despite taking an early lead, the Bernese were beaten 1:5 at VfB Stuttgart.

However, Stuttgart's opening goal after just over 50 minutes was controversial. Because the linesman sees the ball out of play and raises his flag, some YB players stop defending - and Millot easily makes it 2-1.

Didi Hamann and referee expert Adrien Jaccottet discuss the scene in the blue Sport Studio. Show more

In the away game at VfB Stuttgart, Young Boys are able to keep the score level until the 53rd minute. Then it was Fabian Rieder, of all people, who beat his former team-mate Joël Monteiro on the right-hand side of the attack and played the ball into the middle, where Enzo Millot had no trouble in taking the groundbreaking 2:1 lead.

However, before the ball is in the goal, the linesman raises his flag after the duel between Rieder and Monteiro because he sees the ball out. While the YB defense partially stops defending, the referee allows play to continue - and shortly afterwards the goal is confirmed by the VAR.

Hamann: "I understand the Bern players"

"It's a shame that you don't stand by your decision at this level, it would have shown greatness," explained goalkeeper David von Ballmoos after the game. "That's the only thing I want to say about it." Coach Joël Magnin added: "We have to play the game to the end, in the end the referee decides. We didn't do that and it suits our day."

Refereeing expert Adrien Jaccottet clarifies in the blue Sport Studio: "It's very unfortunate that the assistant referee comes with the flag and actually interrupts the game too early - although you've learned with VAR to wait with such decisions." In this way, however, the linesman influences the YB defenders.

For this reason, expert Didi Hamann is also clear: "If the linesman raises the flag, then the referee has to blow the whistle and stop the game. That's why I understand the Bern players."

Jaccottet recalls last year's semi-final

Jaccottet also understands, but he notes: "That would have been a second wrong decision. The assistant referee makes the first wrong decision and the referee has the opportunity to correct it by letting the game continue."

Jaccottet recalls the semi-final of the previous season, when the refereeing team blew the whistle for a controversial offside in the clash between Bayern and Real before the game had finished. "Back then, the referee was tempted to blow the whistle and stopped the game - and that closed the window for the VAR."

Stuttgart vs. YB: The highlights