The Super League now continues on two tracks. While the Championship Group is not only about the title, but also at least four European starting places, some clubs are fighting against relegation in the Relegation Group.

Prime time in the Super League: Five match days remain after the division of the league. The Swiss Football League has published the fixture list for the final rounds.

Due to the new mode, not all clubs will be allocated 19 home and 19 away games. Lausanne will be the only team with 20 home games this season. On the other hand, FC St. Gallen will only play 18 games at home. The remaining 10 clubs will all play the "normal" number of 19 home games this season.

A preliminary decision could be made in the first round of the championship round. Leaders Basel welcome their first rivals Servette. FCB start with a six-point lead. A home win would put Basel at least eight points ahead of YB and nine ahead of Geneva. Fabio Celestini's team could become Swiss champions again for the first time since 2017.

The title means they will qualify for the Champions League next season. The runners-up will also receive a qualifying place in the top flight, while third-placed Klus will qualify for the Europa League and fourth-placed Klus for the Conference League.

Bottom team Winterthur will face Grasshoppers on Saturday, May 3 to kick off the relegation round. The duel already took place on matchday 33. Thanks to a 1-0 win, Uli Forte's team was able to close the gap on GC to 3 points.

Yverdon are level with the Hoppers (33 points each). Sion, who also still have to tremble, have 36 points. FC Zurich and St. Gallen (47 points each) are out of danger of relegation, as Winterthur are 17 points behind and GC and Yverdon will take points from each other. FCZ and FCSG will therefore simply have to play five games each from their own perspective.

The last-placed team in the relegation group will be relegated directly to the Challenge League. The runner-up will play the runner-up of the Challenge League in the barrage in a first and second leg for the last place in the top division in the 2025/26 season.

