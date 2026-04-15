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Mega blunder in the video "What is Neuer doing? What is that? What's going on?"

Tobias Benz

15.4.2026

In Madrid, Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer shone with numerous saves, but in the return match in Munich he made a huge blunder after 35 seconds. The scene in the video.

15.04.2026, 21:30

15.04.2026, 21:33

"What is Neuer doing? What is that? What's going on?" - blue Sport commentator Marko Vucur was left breathless after just 35 seconds of the quarter-final second leg between Bayern and Real.

The reason: Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer plays the ball directly into the feet of Real attacker Arda Güler after half a minute of play (see video above). The young Turk is grateful and nets easily to make it 1:0 for the Madrilenians.

Fortunately for Bayern, Aleksandar Pavlovic equalized the score just a short time later in the 5th minute.

Champions League video ticker. Crazy football match in Munich: Real lead again - Mbappé makes it 2:3

Champions League video tickerCrazy football match in Munich: Real lead again - Mbappé makes it 2:3

The blunder should put a damper on discussions about Neuer's return to the German national team for the 2026 World Cup. These had resurfaced after the 40-year-old's crazy show of saves in the first leg in Madrid.

"The game last Tuesday was really top level. If he plays like that, why shouldn't he carry on?" Bayern boss Max Eberl told blue Sport before the second leg in the Allianz Arena. Neuer's contract in Munich is valid until the end of June this year.

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