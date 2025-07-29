Huge fan marches, record numbers of spectators and great euphoria surrounding the Swiss national team - the European Championships in Switzerland exceeded expectations. How does the federation see it? Watch the live stream of the media conference.
Tournament director Doris Keller speaks now
"We've worked two years for this. Everything turned out even better than we thought," says Keller. "It was always important to us that we organize a summer festival - for the Swiss and the foreign guests."
Now more than ever
For Breiter, however, the chosen path does not end with the end of the tournament: "Now we are even more challenged. True to the motto: Here to stay. We have to work together to ensure that the success of this tournament can be carried into the future."
Switzerland as the perfect venue
"Switzerland, with its short distances, was exactly the right country at the right time for this tournament," says Breiter. "We surprised everyone, including ourselves. We did the very best advertising for our country and women's football. We can proudly say that we backed the right horse."
SFA General Secretary Breiter: "A summer fairytale"
"Waking up from a dream is also hard when it has become reality," says Robert Breiter. "It was a fantastic tournament, a summer fairytale. A unique groove and a wonderful vibe full of joy and enthusiasm. We had sold-out stadiums, saw great football and had an outstanding team in England as European champions."
Hello ...
... and welcome to the SFA media conference on the Women's European Championship in Switzerland. From 10.30 a.m., those responsible will draw a conclusion and present their tournament review.