Danique Stein once played together with European Championship participants Lia Wälti and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic. In the football talk "Home game with the women's national team", she remembers the times they spent together.

Syl Battistuzzi

With their carefree attitude, the young guns put the national team in a good mood. The mix in the team is right, the mood is good, as the players emphasize at every opportunity. There is a lot of laughter and the videos of the dancing Swiss girls regularly go viral on social media. "They're even cheekier than us, but I mean that in a positive way. They're now playing in front of 30,000 spectators and I have the feeling they're not nervous at all," says Danique Stein.

And what was it like in the past? The 34-year-old Danique Stein came through the Swiss youth teams and then played 22 senior international matches. In the SFV teams, the Basel native once played alongside current team leaders Lia Wälti and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic as well as Ramona Bachmann, who was out injured. "We were still teenagers - looking back, it was a school of life for me. We were all still very young. We saw each other all the time. You come and go in the national team. You could follow your career so closely," she says in the football talk "Heimspiel bei der Frauen-Nati."

"Ana was extremely open, mega funny. The way she comes across on camera today, she's also effective. She's really authentic. She was already like that in her teenage years," explains Stein.

Lia Wälti joined the U19 national team relatively early on as a young talent and then played the U20 World Cup with them, she says. "There you quickly saw that she was very disciplined, rather quiet and modest. She didn't speak loudly, but simply performed on the pitch. She was already indispensable there."

Career path foreseeable

Stein was also captain of the youth team at the time. But the task wasn't that difficult because they all had the same dreams and aspirations, she says. "Especially with Ramona (Bachmann - injured at the European Championships), Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic and Lia Wälti, you could tell that their careers were going to take off. They were all top performers."

The 2009 U19 national team with Danique Stein (No. 5), Ana Maria Crnogorcevic (No. 9) and Lia Wälti (No. 15). KEYSTONE

She has many great memories of that time, says the now 34-year-old looking back. "We always had a great time. We didn't always stick to our bedtime routine," she smiles. Was it possible to afford that and what exactly do you do as a teenager, blue Online's Head of Sport Michael Wegmann wants to know.

Team picture of the women's U19 national team from 2007: Ramona Bachmann (no. 9), Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (no. 7) and Danique Stein (no. 6). KEYSTONE

"We were girls too. We always had a lot to talk about. We all played in different teams. When you come back, you have a lot to talk about. It wasn't anything forbidden, but we enjoyed chatting and had a good time together." The little highlights according to Stein: "We certainly took extra sweets with us or packed a Coke because we wanted to treat ourselves to something in between."

The unforgettable trip to Kazakhstan

But Stein also experienced less pleasant things that she can laugh about today: "One trip was really tough. We had a qualifying match in Kazakhstan and then the coach only had 12 players left in the squad because we all had gastrointestinal problems. We weren't feeling well at all." She herself was also laid up at the time.

The whole show

Home game as a podcast