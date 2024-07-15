Rodri poses with the European Championship trophy. IMAGO/AFLOSPORT

Spain are European football champions for the fourth time. England still have to wait for a European Championship title. This is what the protagonists of the Berlin final have to say.

GarethSouthgate (England coach): "I'm very proud of my players, they gave everything in the tournament. We weren't good enough to win the game. Spain were the best team. Small mistakes, a good finish, those are the differences in games like this."

Harry Kane (England captain): "It was a tough game, it's hard to put into words. We tried to get back into the game. It's very painful. We had the momentum, but we couldn't keep it. That's how the final is. It's not easy to get into these finals. You have to take it when it comes like that and we didn't do it again. That's going to hurt for a while."

Luis de la Fuente (Spain coach): "I couldn't be happier when I see the fans, the crowd, the players. It's a wonderful day for us. My team deserved to win the European Championship. Thanks to the whole of Spain for their support. You can always get better. Maybe that's a bit of our secret: we can always get better."

Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain scorer): "I did my job, I did my duty. I helped the team. I'm super happy and super proud of everything. We are a team. We are a family. It's unbelievable."

Nico Williams (Spain goalscorer): "We are now European champions. That makes us very happy. We suffered a lot, it was a tough game. It was a good team that played against us. We had to give 100 percent, and in the end we did it. We deserved it, and so did our friends, the fans. Hopefully it continues like this with our national team - also at the World Cup."

Dani Olmo (Spain): "I'm so happy. It's a great team. We are so proud of it. We started in Berlin and we wanted to finish in Berlin and that's how it is. It's been a great journey. Germany is a second home for me. It's nice to have played the tournament here, in the country I like. It was a great tournament."

Lamine Yamal (Spain): "It's a dream come true. I'm already looking forward to coming back to Spain. It was very difficult at the beginning. But we made it. We keep on fighting."

Rodri (best player of the European Championship): "Oh my God. What a day. Probably the best day of my football career. People always talk about the previous generation in Spain. But now we've become one too. Today we've made history. It's down to the mentality of this incredible team. The coach knows what he's doing and how to prepare us. He's always modest, quiet, but he's a fantastic coach. I hope that the whole of Spain will be very proud of us tomorrow."

