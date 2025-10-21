Before the test matches against Canada and Scotland, the Nati stars Alisha Lehmann, Leela Egli and Lia Kamber answer journalists' questions.
Federal Councillor Martin Pfister visits the women's national team
The Swiss women's national team's training camp in Weggis LU will be receiving a high-ranking visitor on Tuesday morning: Federal Councillor Martin Pfister will visit the players on the pitch and thank them for their commitment at the home European Championships this summer. And he hopes that Switzerland will qualify for the World Cup in Brazil.
Beney and Xhemaili in top form ++ Peng only a substitute at Chelsea
The first international matches after the home European Championships are coming up and there are no big surprises in the squad. But who is in form and who is struggling? Here is the form check.
Test matches against Canada and Scotland
Switzerland will test against Canada in Lucerne on Friday and away against Scotland the following Tuesday. Three days before the Canada game, Alisha Lehmann, Leela Egli and Lia Kamber provide journalists with information. Follow the media conference live in the stream.