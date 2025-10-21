  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Media conference video What Lehmann, Egli and Kamber say ahead of the games against Canada and Scotland

Patrick Lämmle

21.10.2025

Before the test matches against Canada and Scotland, the Nati stars Alisha Lehmann, Leela Egli and Lia Kamber answer journalists' questions.

21.10.2025, 14:05

21.10.2025, 14:51

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Federal Councillor Martin Pfister visits the women's national team

    The Swiss women's national team's training camp in Weggis LU will be receiving a high-ranking visitor on Tuesday morning: Federal Councillor Martin Pfister will visit the players on the pitch and thank them for their commitment at the home European Championships this summer. And he hopes that Switzerland will qualify for the World Cup in Brazil.

  • Beney and Xhemaili in top form ++ Peng only a substitute at Chelsea

    The first international matches after the home European Championships are coming up and there are no big surprises in the squad. But who is in form and who is struggling? Here is the form check.

    Nati-Check. Beney and Xhemaili in top form ++ Peng only a substitute at Chelsea ++ Lack of personnel in defense

    Nati-CheckBeney and Xhemaili in top form ++ Peng only a substitute at Chelsea ++ Lack of personnel in defense

  • Test matches against Canada and Scotland

    Switzerland will test against Canada in Lucerne on Friday and away against Scotland the following Tuesday. Three days before the Canada game, Alisha Lehmann, Leela Egli and Lia Kamber provide journalists with information. Follow the media conference live in the stream.

    • Show more

You might also be interested in this

Football news

Also thanks to Jaquez transfer. FC Luzern presents a profit for the first time since 2019

Also thanks to Jaquez transferFC Luzern presents a profit for the first time since 2019

Emotional interview. Klopp on Jota's death:

Emotional interviewKlopp on Jota's death: "I still can't really talk about it"

Contract until 2029. Bayern Munich extends contract with coach Vincent Kompany

Contract until 2029Bayern Munich extends contract with coach Vincent Kompany

Training in the rain, cold showers in the dressing room. Atlético file complaint against Arsenal after final training session in London

Training in the rain, cold showers in the dressing roomAtlético file complaint against Arsenal after final training session in London

Third coach this season. Sean Dyche becomes head coach of Ndoye and Nottingham

Third coach this seasonSean Dyche becomes head coach of Ndoye and Nottingham