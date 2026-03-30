Norway is back at the World Cup for the first time in 28 years. Picture: IMAGO/Sportimage

On Tuesday, Switzerland will face Norway, one of the strongest teams in Europe. The Scandinavians have a star-studded team and are the result of a major revolution.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Norway are an extremely in-form team, winning all their qualifying matches, scoring 37 goals and setting an exclamation mark with victories against Italy.

With stars such as Haaland, Ödegaard and Sörloth as well as many Premier League players, the team has great individual quality and attacking power.

The upswing is based on long-term youth development and structural reforms, which is why Norway is now regarded as one of the most in-form teams in Europe and will be a tough test for Switzerland. Show more

After the Germany thriller, the next touchstone of the World Cup preparations awaits the national team. On Tuesday evening at 6pm, Switzerland will face Norway in Oslo. And the Scandinavians, who are not really regarded as a major footballing power, are certainly up for the challenge.

Norway literally marched through the qualifiers. They won each of their eight matches, scoring 37 goals and conceding just five. The Norwegians beat Italy twice, among others, and sent the four-time world champions into the play-offs. No other European team scored as many goals in the qualifiers as Norway.

The big superstar in the team is, of course, Erling Haaland. The Manchester City goal-getter scored 16 goals on his way to the finals, making him the clear top scorer in qualifying. He scored more goals than the entire Swiss national team in their six qualifying matches (14 goals).

Haaland scored 16 goals in the World Cup qualifiers. IMAGO/NurPhoto

But this Norway is not just Erling Haaland. The team is packed with top players. Arsenal star Martin Ödegaard pulls the strings in midfield, BVB defender Ryerson is hard at work out wide and Haaland is supported up front by Atlético striker Sörloth. The majority of the team earn their money abroad, many in the Premier League. And behind them, coach Stale Solbakken would still have the entire Bodö/Glimt team at his disposal, which has just written its very own fairytale in the Champions League.

Focus on promoting young talent

The fact that the Norwegians have qualified for a World Cup for the first time in 28 years is the result of years of work and the realignment of an entire association. By 2010, around 2000 artificial turf pitches had been built in the country and a new focus was placed on promoting young talent.

The country was divided into eighteen districts, in which special youth coaches from the association worked with the best talents for twelve years. The "Landslagsskole", or national team school, became a huge talent factory. Haaland and Ödegaard also attended it once.

Own league as a springboard

The association also rewards the clubs in the domestic league when they back young talent. The teams receive money to invest in the youth academy. The aim is to promote young talent and give local players playing time. And it works. In the Eliteserien, 65 percent of playing minutes are played by Norwegians. In comparison: in the Super League, the Swiss only cover 46 percent of playing time.

Young talents enter professional football at an early age and make the leap abroad, where they compete with the best in the world and become superstars themselves. A concept that works.

After the successful World Cup qualifiers, the Norwegians are celebrating coach Stale Solbakken. IMAGO/Ulmer/Teamfoto

Now the Norwegians are talking about their best national team ever. Coach Solbakken plays attacking football that enchanted the whole of Europe in the qualifiers and has a country dreaming of a World Cup fairytale.

A tough test awaits Switzerland. "We're looking forward to playing against two teams that are among the best in Europe," said Murat Yakin ahead of the games against Germany and Norway. It will be the first duel with the Scandinavians in over 13 years. The national team won 2-0 in 2013, but that team had nothing to do with today's team.