Tattoo of warrior Achilles on his arm What makes St.Gallen's Cup hero Carlo Boukhalfa tick

St. Gallen's Cup hero Carlo Boukhalfa explains to blue Sport why he had Achilles tattooed on his forearm and why St. Gallen fans can dream.

Carlo Boukhalfa is considered by many to be last summer's transfer king. A goal-scoring midfield puncher on the move virtually non-stop. He also proved this on Wednesday, when Boukhalfa scored his team's 93rd-minute winner in the Cup quarter-final against FCB.

He is a leader on the pitch, never gives up and carries his teammates along with him. Qualities that he has even engraved on his skin. His left forearm is adorned with a large Achilles tattoo.

"Achilles suits me and footballers quite well"

Achilles, one of the most famous heroes of Greek mythology, the greatest fighter in the Trojan War. "Achilles suits a footballer quite well, including me. Courage, bravery, strength, ambition. All these attributes that are associated with him are also needed as a footballer," says Boukhalfa.

However, he did not choose the subject primarily because of its significance. "At the end of the day, it's art, I found the motif very beautiful." And art is central to the Boukhalfa family. Carlo's father was an artist - he did a lot of things, he designed lamps, made sculptures and painted.

"That's what I grew up with," says Boukhalfa. So it's not surprising that he has an artistic streak himself and spent three years studying at an art school in Freiburg. "I drew and painted a lot." Some of his pictures still hang in his mother's house. He still draws from time to time.

Apart from Carlo, nobody in the artist's family knew anything about football. "Only my grandfather played football around 60 years ago," he says and laughs. But now everyone watches football. Even when he's not on the pitch.

In addition to Achilles, he also has the word family tattooed in Arabic script. "Family is very important to me, and it also looked nicer in Arabic and fits very well," says Boukhalfa, whose grandfather once emigrated to Germany from Algeria.

"The fans can dream, of course"

Does he also see himself as an artist on the pitch? Boukhalfa laughs and says: "Good question. I think it's a mixture. I also like to play beautiful football, but above all I like to play successful football. I think in this league and with my qualities, intense, determined football is the most successful." He is convinced that this simple style of play has led FC St. Gallen to the top, but says: "We shouldn't start playing tiki-taka football now."

The German midfield engine with the biggest Greek warrior on his forearm appears modest, and despite finishing third in the league and reaching the cup semi-finals, he is not tempted to make any title announcements. At least he says: "We players would do well to take it game by game. But the fans can dream, of course. That's the fans' right. To hope. To dream. And share in the excitement."