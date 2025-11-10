A win against the Swedes on Saturday at the Stade de Genève (20.45) would all but guarantee Switzerland a place in North America, even if Kosovo were to win in Slovenia at the same time. Only an (unlikely) heavy defeat with at least a four-goal difference the following Tuesday in Pristina could prevent a seventh consecutive appearance at a major tournament after beating Sweden.

Ahead of the last two games, Tami is talking about a "very good" campaign so far. It was foreseeable that qualification in a four-team group would be competitive right up to the last two matchdays.

Almost all the players in the squad are in excellent form. Manuel Akanji and Granit Xhaka shone at both Inter Milan (co-leaders of Serie A) and Sunderland (surprisingly fourth in the Premier League). In attack, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas and Fabian Rieder all scored for their clubs at the weekend.

The only downer is the absence of Remo Freuler, who has been so valuable alongside Granit Xhaka since the start of qualifying. Murat Yakin, who is also without Denis Zakaria (adductor) and Ardon Jashari (right fibula), will be forced to experiment again after finding a regular in recent times.

"It's a shame that Freuler is out. But this team also plays the same football with other players," says Tami and confirms: "We have alternatives. Our strength is that we have a broad squad."

Vincent Sierro, who has not played for Switzerland since his move to Saudi Arabia, Djibril Sow, who was hardly convincing in Ljubljana (0-0), or Michel Aebischer, who is back after an injury in the last break, are in pole position for the open position. Johan Manzambi also plays as a "six" at SC Freiburg, but Murat Yakin seems to see the Geneva native more as an offensive solution.