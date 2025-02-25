Alisha Lehmann is missing the Swiss national team in the Nations League due to injury. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old is making headlines with lingerie photos on Instagram.

Alisha Lehmann is missing Switzerland in the Nations League due to a thigh injury.

Instead of wearing a football shirt, the 26-year-old showed herself in lingerie on Instagram a few weeks ago. Lehmann is advertising an underwear collection.

She explains that modeling is "a cool change" for her and that she really enjoys it. But the focus remains on football. Show more

At the beginning of February, footballer Alisha Lehmann showed a completely different side of herself on social media. She stood in front of the camera for an underwear collection with Tezenis Underwear and presented the lingerie pictures to her 16.7 million followers on Instagram.

"My first Valentine's Day with Tezenis", wrote Lehmann. Her fans like it. Almost 700,000 people pressed the Like button.

"I received a request and then the Valentine's collection was created," she told 20 Minuten."We had a really good collaboration and a great shoot. We were able to take very beautiful pictures. I am happy!"

"Modeling is great fun for me"

The underwear collection comprises around 25 items. "For a woman who is self-confident and wants to show that she is self-confident, it's important that she feels good. And this lingerie is really very comfortable," Lehmann continues.

Working as a model is something different, but the focus remains on the football pitch. "I wouldn't say I'm a model now, I'm a footballer. But it's a cool change," she clarifies. "I always feel confident in front of the camera. That's why I really enjoy modeling."

Thigh injury forces Lehmann to take a break

Especially with a view to the European Championships at home in the summer, Lehmann wants to do everything she can to regain her self-confidence on the pitch. She currently has to take a break due to a thigh injury and cannot be with the national team. "I'm already feeling much better. I'm in rehab now, I've been training a lot. I have good people around me at Juventus and I'll be fit again soon."

After their Nations League opener against Iceland, Switzerland will play their next opponent on Tuesday evening (18:00) in Norway, who they will also face at the European Championship. Even though Lehmann is already looking forward to the summer, the Nations League is currently also her focus. "We'll concentrate on the European Championship later."

