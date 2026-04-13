Lia Wälti talks to the media. Keystone

Transfer rumors are swirling around Lia Wältli. She skilfully sidesteps questions on the subject ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifier against Turkey, but there are still many indications that she will move in the summer.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you National team captain Lia Wälti moved from Arsenal to Juventus Turin last summer.

Recently, however, she has been repeatedly linked with clubs from England. However, she does not want to comment on these rumors.

The focus is currently on the two World Cup qualifiers against Turkey. Show more

Last summer, Lia Wälti moved from Champions League winners Arsenal to Juventus Turin. Recently, however, there have been persistent transfer rumors surrounding the 32-year-old. The national team captain has been linked with teams from England in particular, such as the London City Lionesses.

Asked about the transfer rumors in a small media round table at the national team hotel, she said: "I've learned in the last year at the latest not to consume too much media, because there are always a lot of rumors circulating." But none of them have been true yet. That may be true, but perhaps there is still something to it.

"I'm currently a Juve player, and as long as I'm wearing this jersey, I'll give my all for this club," says Wälti, who makes it clear that she has no regrets about her move. After all, she also had "a great time off the pitch" and was able to get to know a new culture and a new type of football. "In the end, every experience takes you further."

"I'm sorry for women's football"

However, the national team captain also admits: "Looking back, I would say that I was very brave to take this step." With Juve, she had switched to an ambitious club and had already won titles, "but there are still certain things in Italy that are very backward compared to England, for example".

Wälti cites the lack of fan culture as an example, which she also explains by the fact that the matches take place somewhere in the middle of nowhere. "I feel sorry for women's football, which deserves a bigger stage," says the midfielder, recalling that Italy's women stormed through to the semi-finals at last summer's European Championships. However, this does not seem to have triggered any euphoria for women's football.

Listening to Lia Wälti, you don't get the feeling that she has any particular desire to play in Italy beyond the summer. What's more, she is still very much rooted in England. She owns an apartment in St Albans, a suburb of London, which she had completely renovated over a year ago. "Of course I'm homesick, I've made a home there." The environment is still the same and many of her friends live there.

However, her apartment in St. Albans is not empty: "I can't afford it, so we don't earn that much. An Arsenal player has moved in and I hope that players can continue to live there." She has a "very strong attachment to this apartment" and is happy if it remains in good hands. When asked by blue Sport whether the player has to worry about being kicked out in the summer, the answer is a resounding "no".

Pioneering games against Turkey

In the end, only Wälti herself knows what will happen in the summer. What is clear, however, is that the next few days will see some groundbreaking matches in the World Cup qualifiers. Over the next few days, Switzerland will face Turkey twice, who, like the national team, have won their first two matches.

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