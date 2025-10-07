  1. Residential Customers
Video of the press conference What newcomer Jaquez says ahead of the World Cup qualifiers

Patrick Lämmle

7.10.2025

Luca Jaquez is playing for the national team for the first time. He earned his nomination with strong performances at VfB Stuttgart. Today, the central defender answers questions from the media.

07.10.2025, 10:23

07.10.2025, 10:51

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Jaquez answers questions from the media

    What does Jaquez hope to gain from his first move? And how long will he continue to play with a mask? You can watch the press conference with the Nati newcomer in the YouTube video above.

  • Jaquez on the call from Yakin

    Jaquez: "It was an emotional moment. As a player, you know then that you're in for sure. It fills you with a lot of pride, a lot of honor to be able to represent this country. It's a childhood dream that has come true. The fact that it's now a done deal is an extremely nice feeling."

  • Jaquez on his national team role models

    "I was looking forward to all of them. I've been following the Swiss national team since I was a little kid. I'm happy to meet them all in person."

    "Akanji is a very, very good central defender. I can learn a lot from many of my teammates, including him of course, because he plays in my position. I'm also pleased that I can take so much from this move."

    "I have ambitions to get playing time. I have to prove myself every day in training and work hard for that."

  • Former coach talks about Jaquez

    Luca Jaquez is making his first appearance for the national team. The 22-year-old central defender moved from Lucerne to Stuttgart in February 2025, where he has fought for a regular place. FCL coach Mario Frick spoke highly of his former protégé in an interview with blue Sport.

  • Tami speaks to the media on Monday

    Nati boss Pierluigi Tami spoke on Monday about dealing with dual nationals, Okafor's absence and the Swiss national team's chances at the World Cup, among other things. Read more here.

  • An assessment ahead of the World Cup qualifiers

  • The arrival of the Nati stars in the video

