Switzerland face Sweden in the World Cup qualifiers on Friday. Two days before the match, Nati defender Nico Elvedi talks about the game against the out-of-form opponent. The PK in the video.
Elvedi on Sweden: "Now comes the most difficult game"
"We're now five points ahead of Sweden, but anything can still happen. For me, it's the most difficult game coming up in Sweden. That's why we have to go into the game highly focused and put in our best performance. Then I'm sure we'll get points in Sweden too."
Elvedi on Yakin: "Glad he's backing me again"
"As a footballer, you're never happy when you're not playing, that's the way it is. But the talks with Murat were always good. Things went against me in the Nations League. Then I wasn't there in March, I was disappointed. But the exchange with Murat was still there. Then I was very happy that I was back in the USA in the summer. Now he's put his trust in me again and I'm glad that he's backing me again."
Jaquez: "Now a dream is coming true"
Luca Jaquez is one of the new faces in the national team. Ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Sweden and Slovenia, the central defender spoke on Tuesday about his anticipation, the call from Murat Yakin and role model Manuel Akanji.
Tami speaks to the media on Monday
Nati boss Pierluigi Tami spoke on Monday about dealing with dual nationals, the absence of Okafor and the Swiss national team's chances at the World Cup. Read more here.
An assessment ahead of the World Cup qualifiers
